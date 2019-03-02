CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Phillies officially signed Bryce Harper on Friday evening after he passed a physical and will introduce him Saturday afternoon at a news conference at Spectrum Field, the team’s spring-training ballpark.
Harper will wear No. 3 with the Phillies as the team may retire No. 34 — the number Harper wore with Washington — in honor of Roy Halladay, who is being inducted this summer into the Hall of Fame. The Phillies have not yet announced a time for Saturday’s news conference.
Harper arrived in Clearwater on Friday afternoon as he and his family flew from Las Vegas on the private jet of Phillies owner John Middleton. Harper was greeted on the tarmac of a nearby airport by Middleton, general manager Matt Klentak, team president Andy MacPhail, and other members of the front office.
Middleton sent his private jet to Harper’s hometown after the superstar outfielder agreed to join the Phillies on a 13-year-deal worth $335 million. It was the culmination of a busy offseason that began with the Phillies as a team that bombed out of first place and finished with them as National League heavyweights.
Harper’s deal will keep him in a Phillies uniform until 2032. It has a full no-trade clause, but it does not have an opt-out clause.
“I think the fact that he specifically asked for the no-opt, obviously, that’s a commitment,” Rhys Hoskins said. “It’s really cool to be a part of the city, on a team where a player like that is committing the bulk of his career to that city. I think that says a lot about his character. It says a lot about the competitor that he is and we’re excited to have him on this team.”