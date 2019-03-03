Boras encouraged Middleton to bring his wife, Leigh, on the recruiting trip. The Middletons touched down on Feb. 22 and met Harper, his wife, Kayla, and Boras for dinner at a high-end Italian restaurant on the Las Vegas strip. For nearly four hours, they discussed baseball and the experience of playing in Philadelphia. But they also talked about life. Middleton told stories from his wrestling career at Amherst College and shared the details of how he and Leigh met.