Rhys Hoskins and J.T. Realmuto both went 1 for 3. … Victor Arano, who is competing for a spot in the bullpen, gave up three runs in the fifth inning. He walked one batter, hit another with a pitch, and gave up two hits, including Jonathan Schoop’s two-run homer. … Veteran infielder Andrew Romine, in camp on a minor-league contract, hit a two-run homer off Twins ace Jose Berrios in the third inning. … The Phillies are idle Monday, the first of two spring-training off-days. Aaron Nola will make his spring debut Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals at Spectrum Field.