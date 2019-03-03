Phillies fans clamoring to celebrate the signing of Bryce Harper helped make history this weekend.
Fanatics announced record-breaking sales in the 24 hours after the free-agent acquisition was made official. More people bought Harper’s No. 3 than any player’s jersey launch in any sport.
Fanatics also said sales of Phillies merchandise are up more than 5,000 percent compared to the beginning of March last season.
In Philadelphia, fans were able to purchase Harper jerseys at the team store at Citizens Bank Park as early as Saturday afternoon.
David Freireich, a spokesman for Aramark, which manages the team store, said the company worked overnight to coordinate the production and delivery of jerseys, shirts and hats to South Philly.
Fanatics said they began producing Harper jerseys at their plant in Easton as soon as the news became official.
The Phillies said Sunday that they have sold more than 10,000 spring-training tickets since Harper news broke. They have 11 more games at Spectrum Field in Clearwater before they head back north for the March 28 season opener vs. the Braves.
And back in Philly, about 100,000 regular-season Phillies tickets were sold on Thursday, the day the news of Harper signing broke.
“It was awesome,” said John Weber, the team’s senior vice president of ticket operations. “We’ve never sold that many tickets in a single day.”