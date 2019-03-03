It is not yet certain when Harper will be ready to play in his first Grapefruit League game. He spent the winter hitting batting practice from his dad in Las Vegas as he waited to sign his record-setting deal. The Phillies will want him to face pitching — perhaps in a minor-league game — before he plays this spring. Harper, after missing the first three weeks of spring training, said he is taking his time but said he will be ready for opening day.