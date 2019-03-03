CLEARWATER, Fla. — It was not long after Bryce Harper finished his introductory news conference on Saturday — a fun 30-minute session where he seemed to endear himself to Philadelphia by referencing his blue-collar upbringing, name dropping other city athletes, and railing against overpriced beers — that he learned he had made a mistake.
His wife, Kayla, told Harper he had slipped when answering the final question of the day by saying he wants “to bring a title back to D.C.”
Whoops.
“I was like, ‘Oh, man,’” Harper said. “I didn’t even notice it.”
Sunday was the first day for Harper in a Phillies uniform after spending the first eight years of his professional career with the Washington Nationals. Bringing a title back to D.C., Harper said, was his goal for the last seven seasons. Consider this an honest mistake.
He arrived at the team’s complex at 6:30 a.m. and worked out later in the morning at Spectrum Field as he stayed with the other Phillies who did not make the 106-mile trip to play the Twins in Fort Myers. He met Aaron Nola, Nick Pivetta, Tommy Hunter, and Nick Williams.
Harper, wearing a blue Phillies shirt and grey baseball pants, stretched with his teammates, took batting practice and shagged fly balls. He hit with Andrew McCutchen and Jean Segura, two of the lineup additions who preceded his arrival.
Afterwards, he referenced the news conference flub when asked how long he thought it would take for it to set in that he now plays for the Phillies. Harper said he’ll be able to answer that question in November.
“When you grow up from 17 to 25 in an organization and you’re trying to do everything you can to win for that organization and bring a title somewhere you’re going to have those slip-ups,” Harper said. “That’s part of it. But I’m a Phillie and I’m very excited about it.”
It is not yet certain when Harper will be ready to play in his first Grapefruit League game. He spent the winter hitting batting practice from his dad in Las Vegas as he waited to sign his record-setting deal. The Phillies will want him to face pitching — perhaps in a minor-league game — before he plays this spring. Harper, after missing the first three weeks of spring training, said he is taking his time but said he will be ready for opening day.
“It’s going to be new. It’s going to be different,” Harper said. “I’m a Philadelphia Phillie now and I’m excited to be part of it, get to know everybody, get to know the city. I like the blue a little bit, that royal blue is pretty sweet, a little different color. I’m excited to be part of it and get to know everybody.”
