Each of those athletes was great, but Harper is younger, better, more famous, and/or more established than any of them. He was on the cover of Sports Illustrated in 2009, when appearing there still carried remarkable pop-culture cachet, as a 16-year-old. He was baseball’s LeBron James. He has been named to six All-Star teams, been named the National League rookie of the year and most valuable player. This is as big as it gets, and you have to go back nearly 43 years to find an appropriate comparison.