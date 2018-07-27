Philly mother fights for justice; Questions surround Miss America | Morning Newsletter

Tamika Watson’s daughter was killed more than a decade ago, but it doesn’t mean she’s done fighting for justice. She is still wondering why the man who confessed to the murder has not been charged. The next Miss America is just weeks away from being crowned in Atlantic City, but this year, a cloud of skepticism seems to be hanging above the organization and participants. We’re in the middle of amusement park season and two of my colleagues took on all of Six Flags’ roller coasters to rank them for you — not a bad assignment. Once again, don’t forget that umbrella today.

A Philadelphia mother is left wondering why a man confessed to the murder of her daughter, but hasn’t been charged. 1n 2016, James Barrow admitted killing Tamika Watson’s daughter six years earlier.

Watson is not only angry with Barrow. She’s angry with the man who has not charged him. To make matters worse, Watson’s believes the District’s Attorney’s Office has left her in the dark about updates in the case.

Without hearing from District Attorney Larry Krasner, Watson is left speculating about the reason he has not charged Barrow. And she believes she knows why.

According to data from the Washington Post, over the last decade in America’s largest cities, there were clear disparities when looking at unsolved homicides when broken down by the victim’s race. It also sheds light on the number of unsolved homicides Philly has seen during that time.

There’s roughly six weeks left until Miss America 2019 is crowned in Atlantic City. Usually excitement would be mounting, but this year there is noticeable skepticism.

A former winner describes Boardwalk Hall as “coming apart at the seams,” — an opinion leading to some pageant winners passing on coming to Atlantic City. That feeling has also been fueled by changes to the competition including the elimination of the swimsuit competition — a move that was not welcomed by all candidates.

An email scandal revealed that Miss America’s former CEO used vulgar language in referencing former winners. New leadership is now in place, but several departures occurred as well. Current leadership is denies the existence of any friction within the organization.

Riding roller coasters isn’t for everyone. If you’re on the fence about which ones to ride, my colleagues Bethany Ao and Claire Wolters would like to help.

The pair recently made their way to Six Flags Great Adventure to help guide you through the quintessential amusement park experience. What does that include you might ask. Well, long lines, crowds and amusement park food are givens. And of course, thrill seeking.

The duo decided to tackle all 12 of Six Flags’ roller coasters. They ranked them and offer some vital information on how not to wind up sick in the bathroom while your friends keep going.

“Where did the money — especially the hundreds of billions from last year’s tax cut, which reduced the top corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent — disappear to? The vast majority of it ended up — surprise! — in the pockets of wealthy Wall Street investors or corporate CEOs.“ — Columnist Will Bunch writes that he knows where that raise you were promised in 2017 wound up.

Philadelphia teacher Quamiir Trice wants to set the record straight. He is not leaving the classroom after all and believes he can make things better now, not later.

Timothy Tyson, the author of The Blood of Emmett Till, writes that as the Department of Justice reopens the case, America cannot afford to forget the lynching of Emmett Till.

Sherry Horsey Darden, the new owner and publisher of Philly’s black-owned community paper Scoop USA, is looking to take a different approach as she fights to keep it alive.