AG Josh Shapiro asks Pope Francis for help in Pa. clergy sex abuse case

Pa. Attorney General Josh Shapiro, right, sent a letter to Pope Francis, left, asking him to intervene in the legal battle over a secret grand jury report into clergy sex abuse in the state.

HARRISBURG — Amid a still-boiling legal battle over a secret grand jury report into clergy sex abuse across Pennsylvania, Attorney General Josh Shapiro has appealed to Pope Francis to step in and persuade opponents to drop their bid to block the report’s release.

In a letter sent this week, Shapiro petitioned the pontiff to “direct church leaders to follow the path you charted … and abandon their destructive efforts to silence the survivors.”

Shapiro’s request to the the worldwide leader of the Catholic church — in effect the boss for most everyone expected to be assailed by the grand jury — comes as the state Supreme Court weighs arguments on whether it should block the release of the report or, in some form, let it become public. The delays, put in place while the state Supreme Court considers legal issues surrounding the report, have left some victims fretting that their voices will ultimately be silenced once again.

While the petitioners fighting to block the report’s release include a group of still unnamed current and former clergy members, Francis has spoken in recent years of the need for the church to reckon with its history, end child sexual abuse and support survivors.

During a 2015 visit to Philadelphia, the pope said “God weeps” over such abuse.

“I continue to be ashamed that persons charged with the tender care of those little ones abused them and caused them grave harm…The crimes and sins of sexual abuse of minors may no longer be kept secret,” he said in a speech that has since been quoted by a victim’s attorney advocating for the report’s release.

But despite his public claims of a zero-tolerance policy for sexual abuse, Francis has drawn ire from some victims and advocates who say he has, nevertheless, continued to promote or maintain some bishops in office despite accusations they failed to advocate for children in the past. They point, for example, to Francis’ decision to appoint a Chilean bishop accused of covering up sexual abuse. The pope has since accepted the bishop’s resignation.

The grand jury report at the center of the current debate is expected to shed light on decades of sexual abuse allegations in six dioceses across Pennsylvania and the ways various religious leaders responded to them. The document, more than 800 pages long, is expected to include the names of dozens of people from the dioceses of Pittsburgh, Allentown, Erie, Greensburg, Harrisburg and Scranton who were aware of or participated in sexual abuse.

The only two dioceses not highlighted — Altoona-Johnstown and the Archdiocese of Philadelphia — have already been scrutinized in similar investigations.

Shapiro had been expected to make the report public last month. But about two dozen current and former clergy members — whose names have not been released to the public — appealed to the state Supreme Court, saying the report violated their right, under the state constitution, to protect their reputations and that their due process rights had been violated.

Late last month, the seven-member state Supreme Court placed a temporary stay on the report’s release so it could sort through the arguments.

Much of the court fighting has played out in secret and under the protective order of a court seal. Only recently did the justices order that some documents related to the case be made public, although in redacted form. Legal wrangling has intensified in recent weeks to the point that even the release of those redacted documents has become intense fodder for courtroom debates.

Nine media organizations, including the Inquirer and Daily News and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, have petitioned the court for access to the full report.

Post-Gazette Reporter Peter Smith contributed to this report.