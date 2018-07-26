Billy Joel, Kittydelphia, East Passyunk Car Show and Street Festival, and other events in Philadelphia, July 27-August 3

Musician Billy Joel performs during his 100th lifetime performance at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, July 18, 2018, in New York.

HEALTH

Pennsylvania Care Health Fest

Strike a downward dog, chow down on nourishing food, get a health screening, and more at the Pennsylvania Care Health Fest, taking over Penn’s Landing this Saturday. The all-afternoon and evening festival also features a kids carnival and Double Dutch competition, welcoming those of all ages to join in the fun. — Grace Dickinson

Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Penn’s Landing, 101 S. Columbus Blvd., free, pahealthfest.org

CAT FAIR

Kittydelphia

A cat takeover is headed for Philadelphia this weekend, when adoptable kitties, famous internet cats, and vendors selling feline apparel of all kinds unite in Old City for a two-day pop-up cat fair. All donations will go directly towards PAWS (Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society). — G.D.

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Power Plant Productions, 230 N. Second St. #3a, free ($5 suggested donation), kittydelphia.com

FESTIVAL

Bristol Puerto Rican Day Festival

Come out for a celebration of Puerto Rican culture through food, dance performances, live music, and more. The event kicks off with a spirited procession, followed by eight hours of entertainment at the Bristol Wharf.

Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Bristol Wharf, 100-148 Basin Park, Bristol, https://www.facebook.com/Puerto-Rican-Cultural-Association-of-Bucks-County-174032711510/

CARS

13th Annual East Passyunk Car Show and Street Festival

Rev those inner-excitement engines and get ready for East Passyunk’s annual Car Show and Street Festival, bringing nearly 200 automobiles to the area. Festivalgoers can look forward to an expansive display of muscle, classic, antique, custom, and show cars, along with a selection of trucks and motorcycles, too. Circus performers, live musicians, food trucks, and street vendors will also fill the area, creating an event fit for the whole family. — G.D.

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, East Passyunk Avenue from Dickinson to Broad Streets, free, visiteastpassyunk.com

YOGA

Twilight Yoga

In the evening, when the city cools down, it’s the perfect opportunity to take in the city from the waterfront and unwind. Hosted by one of Yoga on the Pier’s professional instructors, this session corresponds each month with the full moon and draws from the Moon Salutations, a calming and strengthening series of yoga poses perfect for the end of the day. Plan on bringing your own mat and water bottle. — Thea Applebaum Licht

8:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Race Street Pier, 121 N. Columbus Blvd. Free. 484-416-5324.

CLASSICAL

Philadelphia Orchestra All-Gershwin Concert

You might have hoped the Philadelphia Orchestra would slip in a Gershwin novelty or two, but even with standard works on this program, the prospects for individuality seem high. André Raphel, assistant conductor with the Philadelphia Orchestra for six years during the Sawallisch era, returns to lead a program with Micah McLaurin, fresh from his May Curtis graduation, performing the Piano Concerto in F. The Cuban Overture, An American in Paris, and Robert Russell Bennett’s suite from Porgy and Bess round out the portrait of the composer. — Bethany Ao

8 p.m. Friday, Mann Center, 5201 Parkside Ave., $20 to $65, 800-745-3000, manncenter.org

MUSIC

Billy Joel / The Eagles and James Taylor

While the Phillies are away from Citizens Bank Park, the senior citizen rockers will play. On Friday, Billy Joel will play a show at the South Philly stadium for the fifth consecutive summer. (That’s nothing compared with the once-a-month schedule he keeps up at Madison Square Garden, where Bruce Springsteen recently joined him to celebrate his 100th show.)

On Saturday, it’s the not-Philadelphia Eagles, the laidback 1970s superstars who have provided the template that so many country acts have taken to the bank in recent decades. Which is why it makes perfect sense that since the 2016 death of co-leader Glenn Frey, the songwriter has been replaced on tour by not only Frey’s son Deacon but also hot-picking Nashville guitar player Vince Gill. James Taylor is also on the bill that will be irresistible for soft-rock fans of a certain vintage. — Dan DeLuca

Billy Joel 8 p.m. Friday at Citizens Bank Park, 1 Citizens Bank Way. $59.50-$149.50.

Eagles and James Taylor, 8 p.m. Saturday. $69.50-$500. 215-463-1000. ticketmaster.com

Tinariwen

With buzzing, interlocking electric guitars and hypnotic, propulsive percussion, Tinariwen builds on the musical traditions of Mali’s nomadic Tuareg people. Although the band has collaborated with American rock musicians such as Mark Lanegan, Nels Cline, members of TV on the Radio, and Philly’s own Kurt Vile, the results never sound contrived: The Westerners inevitably get subsumed into Tinariwen’s powerful brand of desert blues. When Tinariwen last came to town, self-professed fanboy Vile sat in to reprise his cameo on 2017’s Emmar. Vile gradually found a space for his guitar within the groove, but his appearance was a perk rather than a star turn. It’s Tinariwen’s show, and rightly so. — Steve Klinge

8 p.m. Sunday at the Theatre of Living Arts, 334 South St. $30. 215-922-1011, tlaphilly.com.

My Bloody Valentine

Thirty years ago, My Bloody Valentine released their debut album, Isn’t Anything. Since then, the Kevin Shields-led Irish quartet has managed only two full-lengths: the 1991 shoegaze masterpiece Loveless and 2013’s excellent mbv. Shields, however, has recently been claiming the band will release new music soon, and they’re playing several new songs on a short American tour that comes to the Fillmore on Monday. MBV shows are rare, and they are usually transcendent: the dense, loud, effects-laden guitars are physically demanding (bring earplugs!), psychologically disorienting, and sonically amazing. — Steve Klinge

8 p.m. Monday at the Fillmore, 29 E. Allen St. $64-$192. 215-309-0150, thefillmorephilly.com.

The Smashing Pumpkins

The Pumpkins are calling their live, reunion showcase the “Shiny and Oh So Bright” tour, but it’s mostly dim business as usual for Chicago’s alterna-king, the writing-band-leading-singing Billy Corgan. This isn’t the first time that Corgan has welcomed back drummer Jimmy Chamberlin into one of his projects and now, guitarist James Iha has joined in for the gloomy fun of the Pumpkins’ gauzy, metallic music. But where is D’arcy Wretzky, the Pumpkins’ bassist during its golden years of the Mellon Collie era (1988–99)? Corgan won’t say, and shame on him. At least, fans will get what sounds like three hours of music, including covers of Bowie and Fleetwood Mac songs. — A.D. Amorosi

7 p.m. Saturday at Wells Fargo, 3601 S. Broad St., $33-$129, WellsFargoCenterPhilly.com

Beyoncé & Jay-Z

The most formidable power couple in music finally got around to releasing a joint album earlier this summer with Everything Is Love, their team-effort celebration of solidarity that is uncomplicated and upbeat in comparison with the high drama of her 2016 Lemonade and his 2017 4:44. Their On the Run II tour — a sequel to the first edition, which happened in 2014 — brings the frequent visitors to Philadelphia, who have each played the Made in America festival twice, to Lincoln Financial Field on Monday. — D.D.

7:30 p.m. Monday at Lincoln Financial Field, 1 Lincoln Financial Way. $49.50-$320. 267-570-4000. lincolnfinancialfield.com

Radiohead

The great art-rock band of its time makes a rare Philadelphia appearance. The Thom Yorke- and Jonny Greenwood-led Oxford, England, quintet were last in the region when they played the Camden amphitheater then known as the Susquehanna Bank Center on the King of Limbs tour in 2012. They have worked the road plenty since, but mainly at festivals and on limited U.S. tours. Their two dates in South Philly follow the 2016 release of A Moon-Shaped Pool and last year’s 20th anniversary edition of 1997’s OK Computer breakthrough. — D.D.

7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S. Broad St. $49.50-$89.50. 215-336-3600. WellsFargoCenterPhilly.com.