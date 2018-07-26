Fire-damaged Kensington junkyard ordered to shut down by city

Authorities work to extinguish a stubborn junkyard fire in the Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia, Wednesday, July 11, 2018. The fire was reported around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and spewed thick smoke and flames that could be seen for miles. Authorities say the burning materials consisted mainly of metal, wood, and paper.

The Kensington junkyard that reopened just two weeks after a spectacular fire has been ordered to shut down by the Department of Licenses and Inspections, a city official says.

Until the junkyard, Philadelphia Metal and Resource Recovery, drastically reduces its scrap piles to 10 feet and creates clear fire lanes between piles, it cannot legally accept new materials, L&I spokesperson Karen Guss said late Wednesday. At the time of the fire, scrap piles were as high as 30 feet.

Guss said the “cease operations” order comes as a result of a blaze two weeks ago that caused “further deterioration” of the property.

L&I has cited it multiple times in the last 10 years for violations including “mislabeled storage containers” and an “excessive collection of tires,” according to public records. The city has taken the junkyard to court twice, and a Common Pleas Court hearing is scheduled for Aug. 30.

The owner could not be reached for comment.

Rebekah Wilcox, who lives in the neighborhood, said she’s glad the city issued the shutdown order but said she was skeptical that the company would comply.

“After I learned all of the violations they’ve been written up for, it makes me wonder if they’re really going to make the changes,” Wilcox said. “I’ll be watching for sure.”