Pa. Supreme Court blocks release of grand jury report into clergy sex abuse

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has agreed to indefinitely block the release of a grand jury report detailing decades of clergy sex abuse in six of the state’s eight Roman Catholic dioceses.

In a two-paragraph order made public Wednesday, the state’s highest court said it has granted requests from unnamed individuals or institutions to prevent the public release of the report.

“The Honorable Norman A. Krumenacker, III, and the Office of the Attorney General are enjoined from releasing Report No. 1 of the 40th Statewide Investigating Grand Jury pending further order of this Court,” it reads, citing the Cambria County judge who has overseen the panel’s work.

The order — unsigned, released in the name of the entire court — throws into question the results of a probe that spanned at least two years and could implicate hundreds of clergy and other officials across the state.

The investigation honed in on abuse and cover-ups in every Catholic diocese in the state except Philadelphia and Altoona-Johnstown — two dioceses that in past years endured similar scrutiny — and was expected to run 800 or more pages long. Some said the report could be unprecedented both by reviewing three-quarters of the dioceses in a single state, and by exploring the role that other officials outside the church may have played in enabling or concealing child sex abuse.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a Democrat whose office spearheaded the probe, has said he had hoped to publicly speak about the grand jury’s investigation by month’s end. “The only thing that could stop these findings from becoming public at that time is if one of the bishops or dioceses would seek to delay or prevent this public accounting,” Shapiro said in a May 21 statement.

In response to the Supreme Court order Wednesday, Shapiro’s office said: “My legal team and I will continue fighting tirelessly to make sure the victims of this abuse are able to tell their stories and the findings of this investigation are made public to the people of Pennsylvania.”

It was an order last month by Krumenacker that offered the biggest glimpse to date of what was coming and a behind-the-scenes legal fight to halt its release. In a ruling that he unsealed for the public to see, the judge denied a request by unnamed petitioners who are seeking to hold confidential hearings to challenge the claims or evidence presented to the grand jury.

The judge said agreeing to such a request would upend the role of the grand jury, which he said was to investigate rather than adjudicate. But his denial paved the way for an appeal to the state’s highest court, though whether or not it was the same petitioners — or the same argument — was not immediately clear.