Philly overdose drug may have contained toxic designer drug

Drug overdose toll rises in Philadelphia as heroin prized for 'purity' turns out to be contaminated

A glassine heroin bag with a “Santa Muerte” stamp, at left, sits on the lawn around McPherson Square Library in Philadelphia.

The batch of heroin circulating in Philadelphia believed responsible for at least 165 overdoses this past weekend may have been contaminated with a mix of fentanyl and a toxic synthetic cannabinoid.

In a tweet posted Wednesday, Barry K. Logan, executive director at the Center for Forensic Science Research and Education (CFSRE) in Willow Grove, stated the lab had tested samples of the drug and found it contained 5-fluor-ADB, a synthetic cannabinoid, intended for forensic and research applications.

There are scores of synthetic cannabinoids, sometimes called “designer drugs”; some have been sold on the street under names like K2 and Spice.

“The CFSRE had the opportunity to test a batch of the Santa Muerte ‘heroin’ that is circulating in the Philadelphia area, and was linked to several overdoses. The batch contained heroin, fentanyl and also 5-fluor-ADB, a potent and toxic synthetic cannabinoid,” Logan tweeted.

Synthetic cannabinoids are mind-altering chemicals considered far more powerful and unpredictable than cannabinoids found in natural marijuana. The synthetics are either sprayed on dried, shredded plant material so they can be smoked, or sold as liquids to be vaporized and inhaled in e-cigarettes and other devices, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

“We don’t want to make a definite confirmation until we know more,” said James Garrow, spokesman for the Philadelphia Department of Public Health.

Garrow stated the heroin tested by the Willow Grove lab came from an independent purchase, not from an overdose victim, and that the samples were sold outside city limits, and not near where the bulk of the overdoses occurred in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood.

“That said, the reactions that victims displayed upon being revived is consistent with the synthetic cannabinoid being present. We don’t want to make a definite confirmation until we know more,” Garrow wrote in an email.

The CFSRE had the opportunity to test a batch of the Santa Muerte "heroin" that is circulating in the Philadelphia area, and was linked to several overdoses. The batch contained heroin, fentanyl and also 5-fluor-ADB, a potent and toxic synthetic cannabinoid. @ForSciResearch pic.twitter.com/rf2IwoT5on — Barry K Logan (@BarryKLoganTox) July 25, 2018

Montgomery County issued a warning about the overdoses in Philadelphia over the weekend, but the only confirmed deaths were in the city.

Drugs stamped with “Santa Muerte” had been specifically sought out by longtime heroin users who feared overdosing on fentanyl, because this stamp long has signified pure heroin.

Philadelphia’s heroin supply, once noted nationally for its purity and cheapness, is now almost entirely contaminated, largely with the synthetic opioid fentanyl and sometimes with other substances, law enforcement officials have said.

The possible contamination and recent overdoses renewed calls by Thomas Farley, the city health commissioner, earlier this week for the city to open a safe injection site, a controlled setting where people who use drugs can get help more quickly in the event of an overdose.

Adding other ingredients into heroin or other drugs has long been a problem.

On July 19, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a warning after several deaths were connected with a synthetic cannabinoid contaminated with brodifacoum, a very long-acting anticoagulant commonly used in rat poison, that can cause severe bleeding.

In April 2015, three state health departments issued warnings about a rise in emergency rooms visits after people fell seriously ill after using synthetic drugs known as K2 or Spice.