Will MTV's 'Jersey Shore' film in Wildwood?

MTV’s Jersey Shore is reportedly moving production to Wildwood, New Jersey, according to US Weekly, but city officials reportedly aren’t aware of any plans to film.

Previously filmed in Seaside Heights, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation plans to move to Wildwood for the show’s second season, an insider told US Weekly. The reported move was prompted after Seaside Heights denied Jersey Shore a permit film in the city for its second season. However, a “limited permit” was issued for June 27 and 28 that allowed the show to film at the Jersey Shore House, Casino Pier, and a T-shirt store featured in the show.

Now, the insider told US Weekly, the Jersey Shore cast have started filming in Wildwood, and will move into a house in the city on July 15. The cast will also be heading to Atlantic City “in the next couple of days” for their “first night away together,” the insider said.

Wildwood Mayor Ernie Troiano, however, told Wildwood 365 that the show filming in the town “would be news to us.”

495 Productions, which produces Jersey Shore, was not issued a permit to film in Wildwood, Troiano said. However, a permit is not required to film at a private residence, which limits filming to non-public spaces, Wildwood 365 reports.

“We had some talks several months back, earlier in the year. But they were not approved for a license here,” Troiano said. “The way it was originally presented to me, it seemed that this would be presented as a group of older, more mature people moving on with their lives. Not a bunch of party animals acting like fools. There’s a chance it might have been good exposure for Wildwood, but the name comes with a stigma.”

Troiano and the New Jersey Motion Picture & Television Commission did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation features cast members Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, DJ Pauly D, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jenny “JWoww” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, and Deena Nicole Cortese. It is a reboot of the popular Jersey Shore franchise, which first launched on MTV in 2009.

Since then, the show has become a sore spot for New Jersey officials, with even former Governor Chris Christie calling Jersey Shore“negative for New Jersey” back in 2010. As Seaside Heights Mayor Anthony Vaz told Shorebeat last year, the show brings in “the wrong type of clientele.”

Season Two took production to Las Vegas last month, where Ortiz-Magro and his girlfriend, Jen Harley, got into a physical altercation at a hotel. Harley later was arrested for domestic battery after allegedly punching Ortiz-Magro in the face and dragging him with her car.

MTV did not immediately respond to request for comment.