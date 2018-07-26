Flood warnings, and flood watches go on as atmosphere still stuck on rinse cycle

More storms, possibly severe, in forecast … so how can Philly July rainfall be below normal?

Pedestrians brave rain Wednesday at Princeton University campus; been that kind of week.

Thursday could well be the first rain-free day of a gloomy, relentlessly soggy week that has tormented portions of the city’s collar counties; yet again shut a Hersheypark inundated with chocolate-colored waters, and sent the Susquehanna River sloshing over its banks.

But Thursday’s rain respite evidently will have a short shelf life: The government’s Storm Prediction Center has placed the region under a “slight risk” for severe storms Friday.

The high levels of water vapor and the atmosphere’s energy look ripe for setting off storms that could produced potent gusts approaching, the National Weather Service says.

Yet for all this tumult, officially Philadelphia’s rainfall for July remains below normal – just over 2.9 inches through Wednesday, compared with 3.5, the normal through July 25.

Despite last night’s horrific downpours, areas along I-95 were spared the deluges that creamed areas to the west.

In the last week, over 4 inches has been measured in Chester County, based on measurements at county-wide rain gauges, according to the Middle Atlantic River Forecast Center.

By comparison, only 1.38 inches fell upon Philadelphia through Wednesday, and 1.27 upon Camden County.

Forecasters say that high pressure over the Atlantic has blocked movement of all this moisture but that its western flank has provided a measure of protection from I-95 east, not that it’s been a week in San Diego along the I-95 corridor.

And all the moisture also has provided a measure of protection from one of summer’s less welcome visitors: Heat.

This is the season for atmospheric caprice, but no 90-plus temperatures show up in forecasts for the next 10 days.