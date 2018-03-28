Kensington talks safe injection sites, new census question could impact Pa., N.J. | Morning Newsletter

Villanova heads to Final Four, Philly joins March for Our Lives, SEPTA plans a new bus route | Morning Newsletter

Villanova heads to Final Four, Philly joins March for Our Lives, SEPTA plans a new bus route | Morning Newsletter Mar 26

Hello there, Philadelphia. Today we’re recapping last night’s Kensington meeting on safe injection sites; revisiting Pennsylvania’s redistricting battle (spoiler alert: it’s not over); and taking a look at how a new census question could impact our region. On a lighter note, your favorite Super Bowl speech-giver now has a bobblehead. Details on that and much more below.

Tuesday night city officials held a meeting in Kensington to discuss safe injection sites for the first time. Unlike a recent meeting in Fox Chase, the event did not devolve into a shouting match. Instead, the conversation was marked with nuance from a community that’s been plagued by drug use.

Neighbors and advocates for and against the sites voiced their concerns and asked detailed questions, many working under the assumption that a site would end up in their backyard.

Kensington has long been the epicenter of the city’s opioid crisis. Despite its small footprint, 18 percent of all city overdoses occurred in the area in 2017.

Pennsylvania may have a new congressional map and some brand new districts, but that doesn’t mean the redistricting debate is settled. Far from it.

To some, that new map is only a solution for this year’s elections. To change the process of drawing congressional maps in the future, Pennsylvania’s Constitution must be amended.

And so the battle begins. Activists now hope redistricting can be turned over to a commission of independent citizens and taken out of lawmakers’ partisan hands.

The Commerce Department announced Monday it would comply with a Justice Department request to include a citizenship question on the 2020 census.

The announcement quickly drew furor — and threats of lawsuits — from a handful of states claiming the question will discourage immigrants from participating in the census, leading to a huge undercount in some areas.

So, how would it impact our region? Census data determines how federal tax money is spent and how many congressional seats a state gets, which could mean changes for Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

“Eighteen years before his arrest, my own father was charged with calling for the violent overthrow of the government. That was a lie, as my father was a Socialist and pacifist, but the U.S. had the late-Depression and prewar jitters.” — Columnist Stu Bykofsky on the the man who brought the Red Scare to Philadelphia.

Despite lessons learned, columnist Will Bunch writes that Americans have paid a steep price for ignoring the crimes of the George W. Bush era.

Columnist and radio host Michael Smerconish had Penn professor Amy Wax on his show last week and, he writes, she clammed up when talking about the campaign against her on campus.

Antoinette Campbell has been told, “You don’t look like a scientist.” So she’s made it her mission to bring forensic science careers to more children.

