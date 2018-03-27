Gov. Murphy greatly expands New Jersey's medical marijuana program

I cover news and people in New Jersey, focusing on cannabis issues, court rulings that have an impact on everyday life, profiles of unusual folks and the disappearance of open spaces in the Garden State.

In a growing room at Compassionate Sciences Alternative treatment center, the new marijuana dispensary and grow site in Bellmawr, Alec Mog and colleagues trim marijuana plants, a week before it opens, becoming the second in South Jersey, in 2015.

Gov. Murphy greatly expanded New Jersey’s medical marijuana program on Tuesday, boosting access for tens of thousands of new patients and increasing the number of dispensaries.

Patients enrolled in the state’s eight-year-old medical marijuana program were quick to praise the governor’s announcement that he would increase the number of dispensaries and the list of ailments that qualify for a cannabis prescription.

“Medical marijuana has saved my life,” said Aubrey Conway, a patient with spasticity who spoke to a packed news conference before Murphy unveiled his proposals. “This will save hundreds if not thousands of others.”

Murphy said he will order that four new conditions be immediately added to the list of ailments that qualify for cannabis use, action that medical marijuana advocates requested without success for years because former Gov. Chris Christie opposed expansion of the strictly regulated program. Now, chronic pain, migraines, Tourette’s Syndrome and anxiety will be included in the list of about a dozen other medical conditions, such as terminal cancer, glaucoma, and epilepsy.

Medical marijuana patients from around NJ do their happy dance in front of the Governor’s office after Phil Murphy unveiled major changes to the program pic.twitter.com/R0bj0YNXVo — Jan Hefler (@JanHefler) March 27, 2018

The governor also ordered a host of other reforms to the program and said he will support new laws to bring even more changes to increase patient access. “The days of making patients jump through hoops are coming to an end,” he said.

Murphy said he would allow the five existing dispensaries and a sixth that is expected to open in the next few months to create satellite facilities around the state so patients don’t have to travel as far. The $200 program registration fee will be slashed to $100, while veterans and senior citizens would qualify for a $20 reduced fee, along with those with low incomes.

In yet another change, doctors will no longer be forced to appear on a public registry as a “marijuana” doctors. Murphy said that caused a low participation rate because some doctors viewed this as a stigma. There are currently about 18,000 patients enrolled in the program, and about 560 doctors are registered to participate.

The governor announced the changes at a news conference in Trenton after he ordered the state health department to undertake a 60-day review of the program and to submit recommendations to make “it more compassionate” to patients.

The changes come as state legislators weigh legalizing marijuana for recreational use. Several bills that would do so are pending and the governor has said he supports the move. But Murphy said he wanted to address changes to the medical marijuana program first, saying this was “a life and death” matter in many instances.

Mike and Janet Honig, who attended the news conference, said their seven-year-old son, Jake, used cannabis in the last three months of his life after being diagnosed with brain cancer. “It made a tremendous difference when he was on it,” said Mike Honig, 35, of Howell. “Before that, Jake was on morphine, OxyContin, Zofrin, Zantac,” and other drugs that just made him sicker, Honig said.

Honig said that he is pleased that the changes will open the program up to more people who are suffering, and said that he also applauds Murphy’s proposal to allow patients to purchase four ounces of cannabis per month – twice the current allowance.

“When you are nearing the end of life, you need more,” he said.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.