Philly Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel: 911 caller was among bodies found 3 days later

Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel speaks during a news conference about a fatal fire on North 21st Street at the Philadelphia Fire Department administration building on Tuesday, March 27, 2018.

One of three residents whose bodies were discovered three days after firefighters failed to realize they were trapped in a burning rowhouse last week was the 911 caller who initially reported the blaze, Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said Tuesday.

Alita Johnson, 26, stayed on the line with dispatchers for nearly 10 minutes while firefighters rushed to the North Philadelphia scene last Tuesday night. But somehow, as they worked to contain the blaze, responders failed to realize that neither she, nor her 64-year-old father, Horace Johnson, nor her 3-year-old son, Hashim, had made it out or been accounted for.

Their bodies were discovered Friday – three days after the scene had been cleared — when family members reported that the three were still missing.

“While we can never share the family’s pain, this is extremely upsetting to us,” Thiel said at a news conference at Fire Department headquarters intended to provide an update on the investigation. “Every fire death is tragic … the circumstances here make this even worse.”

Johnson’s role in calling firefighters to the scene emerged for the first time a week after the blaze at 1855 North 21st St., a building that city officials say was being run as an illegal boarding house.

And as questions linger as to how fire investigators could have missed that she and her relatives were still inside, city officials said at the news conference that they would meet with District Attorney Larry Krasner to discuss potential criminal charges against the management company that oversaw the building, Granite Hill Properties, and its owner, Tyrone Duren.

David Perri, commissioner of the city Department of Licenses and Inspections, said that Duren’s company had failed to meet city code standards in a number of ways that may have contributed to the deaths of the Johnson family and one other victim who was discovered dead Tuesday night after trying to leap from a window.

Fire investigators have found no evidence that smoke detectors, which were required to be placed outside each bedroom, had been installed in the building. And although more than one family appeared to have been living in the house, the building did not have a license to be run as a multifamily apartment building, Perri said.

Thiel said that when firefighters arrived at the scene March 20, they encountered two other occupants of the building who had managed to escape on their own and immediately discovered the body of a resident who had leaped from a window.

Firefighters, Thiel said, asked if members of the Johnson family were still inside, but residents told them that they weren’t.

Quoting one of the occupants who made it outside, Thiel said his responders were told: “The last time I [saw] those people was a month ago. They moved out and I haven’t seen those people in a little while.”

Assessing the building, however, posed problems from the start.

As responders ascended a staircase to the third floor, where the bodies of the Johnson family later would be found in a small bathroom, the floor collapsed beneath them, sending firefighters plummeting to the ground floor and causing injuries that sent two firefighters to the hospital.

Firefighters later were able to drag a ladder inside the building to search as much of the third floor as they could. But at the time, they found no one in the areas to which they could reach, Thiel said.

But although Thiel stressed that the fire and his department’s response remained under investigation, he offered an emotional apology at the news conference to relatives of the Johnson family.

“Despite giving it our best, we couldn’t save these folks,” he said. “We know we can’t save everybody, but I promise you, we tried.”

