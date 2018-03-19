Tensions flare at N.E. Philly meeting on opioid crisis

Philly police are being trained to connect people in addiction to treatment, instead of arresting them

Mar 16

Tensions rose between residents of Northeast Philadelphia and city officials at a community meeting Monday night on Philadelphia’s plan to fight the opioid crisis — specifically the city’s decision to green-light a safe injection site.

Before the meeting at CORA Services Inc., a Fox Chase community center, a false rumor had spread among neighbors that the city had broken ground on a safe injection site nearby.

No site has been approved anywhere in the city, officials assured the crowd of about 150 people, and the city would not run a safe injection site itself. Instead, it’s encouraging private entities to submit plans for a site.

But alarmed residents showed up in droves, and city officials at some points had to dispel rumors by shouting over a contentious crowd.

After a presentation explaining the city’s 18-point plan, which includes expanding access to medication-assisted treatment and housing for people in addiction, residents lined up to speak to the crowd or submit written questions on note cards. Some questions came from people in addiction living at an encampment on Emerald Street in Kensington, who watched the meeting on a livestream set up by advocates.

Some residents used the opportunity to ask questions about recovery and treatment: City officials fielded skeptical comments on the efficacy of medication-assisted treatment, responding that the treatment keeps more people in recovery than programs that require detox and immediate abstinence.

Others spoke of children and relatives who had died of overdoses or were struggling with addiction. One woman said she was frustrated that she scrimped to afford medications for her son, who has diabetes: “Where’s the help for the people who work hard in this community?”

Still others said they felt a safe injection site would enable drug use.

Elise Schiller of Germantown took the microphone and said her daughter died of a heroin overdose in 2014. “I understand this very well. And I don’t like the stigma. Please don’t be judgmental,” she said. “Rock bottom for opioid addiction is death. We can’t wait until they hit rock bottom for treatment.”

Jeff Landsmann, a lineman from Fox Chase who attended the meeting after getting a text an hour earlier from a neighbor, said after the meeting that he was still opposed to a safe injection site, and hadn’t heard anything that convinced him otherwise. He wasn’t alone: “Just so you know, from Fox Chase, we all don’t want it,” a man yelled on his way out.

Others seemed more open to the idea — just not in a residential neighborhood, they said. One woman asked Health Commissioner Tom Farley whether the city had considered opening a safe injection site in a hospital: “Why can’t they go to a controlled environment in a hospital? That’s your best bet,” she said. Farley said it was “fair input” that the city would take into account.

After the meeting, Eva Gladstein, deputy managing director of health and human services, said she had appreciated residents’ questions and the opportunity to share information. The city is holding an additional seven community meetings across the city over the next several weeks.

Brooke Feldman, a harm-reduction advocate who said she has been in recovery for 13 years and grew up in the Northeast, said the meeting was proof the city and advocates need to educate more residents about safe injection sites: “It’s about educating the community and dispelling stigma,” she said.

