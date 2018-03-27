A new congressional map doesn't solve gerrymandering. Here's how Pa. advocates want to reform the redistricting process

Jonathan Lai covers issues related to rights and explores our changing understanding of them. Topics include freedom of expression, gerrymandering, and digital privacy and security. He has been with the Inquirer and Daily News since 2012 and covered higher education in New Jersey until 2017.

Carol Kuniholm, co-founder and chair of Fair Districts PA, stands in hereExton kitchen with a display she uses in meetings to show how voting districts have been gerrymandered.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned the state’s gerrymandered congressional map, with its distorted districts and entrenched partisan split, then drew a new one that sands off the built-in Republican advantage. The new map survived attempts to block it.

But, to activists and good government groups, all that struggle only fixed the problem of gerrymandering for this year’s U.S. House elections. And GOP lawmakers have said the litigation delayed action on more permanent reforms.

In order to change the process of drawing congressional maps, Pennsylvania’s Constitution must be amended, and if they are to be in place for the next redistricting in 2021, legislation would have to pass by July.

On Tuesday, the Senate State Government Committee and its House counterparts held hearings on proposals to take congressional redistricting out of the hands of the state legislature, where partisan concerns dominate, and vest it in an independent citizens commission.

The change is pushed by activists, led by Fair Districts PA, a coalition that includes Committee of 70, Common Cause PA, and the Pennsylvania Council of Churches.

“We are still left with a process of drawing legislative maps that is run by, and the province of, people — i.e. partisan politicians — whose careers and livelihood and stature are all wrapped up in that process,” said David Thornburgh, the head of Committee of 70, the Philadelphia good-government group. “So we haven’t succeeded in further removing what got us in trouble in the first place, which is this partisan self-interest.”

For more than a year, Fair Districts has worked from the ground up to raise awareness about redistricting, including mobilizing volunteers to canvass the state, attend events, and convince local governments to pass resolutions in support of reform. The group’s focus has been on a state constitutional amendment to change the redistricting process.

Rather than have lawmakers draw Pennsylvania’s congressional and state legislative maps every ten years, the process pushed by Fair Districts would have an independent commission of citizens draw the lines according to politically neutral criteria.

Constitutional amendments must pass in two consecutive legislative sessions before being placed on the ballot for a vote. If Fair Districts and others are to change the process in time for the 2021 redistricting round, the current legislation must pass both chambers of the General Assembly by July.

“This was a steep climb from the get-go. So the odds have never been in our favor,” Thornburgh said. “But sometimes you have to stay on mission unless and until it becomes clear that mission’s no longer attainable.”

The state Supreme Court’s decisions sparked a political and legal fight so nasty that Republican state House members have introduced of an attempt at impeaching the justices who overturned the map.

Still, it’s possible that Republican lawmakers will want to work with Democrats to pass reform: Because they don’t know who will control the process in 2021, and now that they know courts are willing to step in, they may want to settle for an independent process in which neither side can win and hurt the other.

“They don’t know who’s going to be in charge, so they should design a system that is fair if they are in the majority and fair if they are in the minority,” said Michael Li, a redistricting expert at the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University. “Those sorts of moments don’t often exist, but they do at this moment.”

The current process: Lawmakers draw the maps

After the U.S. Census every ten years, the number of U.S. House of Representatives seats is redistributed across the country to account for population shifts. (As states in the South and West continue grow much faster than the rest of the country, Pennsylvania is once again on track to lose a seat in the 2021 reapportionment.) States must then draw new lines.

In Pennsylvania, the new congressional map enacted as normal legislation, passing both chambers of the General Assembly and signed into law by the governor. When one party controls the House, Senate, and governor’s office, it has the power to dilute the opposing party’s voters. That’s what happened in 2011, the state Supreme Court said, when the map drawn by Republicans in the House and Senate was signed into law by then-Gov. Tom Corbett, a Republican.

In three consecutive elections under that map, Republicans won 13 of the state’s 18 U.S. House seats, even as statewide votes continued to split about evenly between the Democrats and Republicans.

State legislative lines that determine which state House and Senate district you live in are drawn by a different process .

The state legislative maps — 50 Senate districts, 203 House districts — are drawn by a bipartisan five member commission dominated by lawmakers. The House Majority Leader, House Minority Leader, Senate Majority Leader, and Senate Minority Leader are automatically appointed. They select the fifth member, the chair. If they fail to agree, as often happens, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court appoints that person.

That commission draws a map, with guidance from the state constitution, which, among other things, requires minimizing the number of counties and towns that are divided into multiple districts.

The Fair Districts proposal: Independent citizen commission draws the maps

The Fair Districts proposal would create an 11-member citizen commission to draw the maps, similar to the one California created a decade ago with a constitutional amendment.

In Pennsylvania, the commission would be made up four Democrats, four Republicans, and three independent or third-party members. As in California, there would be strict requirements to prevent strong political ties, including:

members and immediate family members can’t have held elected state, federal, or judicial elected office in the five years prior to the commission

members and spouses can’t have worked for a federal or state lawmaker or the governor in the five years prior to the commission

members and spouses can’t be registered federal or state lobbyists in the five years prior to the commission

members and spouses can’t have worked for a political party or body in the five years prior to the commission

The Department of State would randomly select 40 qualified applicants from each of the three groups (Democrats, Republicans, and other) and allow the legislative caucus leaders to strike up to two applicants from each group. From the remaining applicants, the Department of State would randomly select the 11 members, and “appointments from each subpool shall reasonably reflect the racial, geographic, and gender diversity of this commonwealth.”

The commission would then travel the state, holding at least four public hearings before drawing a map. The law would require the commission to hold another four hearings after a map is drafted to present the plan and receive feedback.

Notably, the amendment would forbid certain information from being considered in drawing the maps: Incumbents’ addresses, candidates’ addresses, voter registration data, and previous election results.

The map would need seven votes to pass, with at least one Republican, one Democrat, and one third-party or independent vote.

That’s very similar to California, which similarly required votes from each group and banned the use of political data in the map-making process. By focusing on keeping “communities of interest” together and ignoring politics, California’s commission was able to draw a neutral, responsive map, said three of the commissioners who are visiting Pennsylvania this week for Fair Districts events.

“What we discovered is competitiveness came out of the process, it was a byproduct of what we did. And it was more authentic in terms of creating districts that represented the interests of the community,” said Gil Ontai, an architect and professor who was a Republican commissioner. “We began to realize this was really generating authentic dialogue with the communities, and as the process evolved, we realized that the competitiveness was built into the process itself.”

Jeanne Raya, a lawyer and Democratic commissioner, said transparency was crucial to the process. By holding public hearings and having open meetings — which were live-streamed online — the commission built trust and could show that nothing nefarious was going on, she said.

“The commitment was to 100 percent transparency, so that was from the very beginning,” Raya said. “Everything, every piece of paper that we received or that we created, other than confidential/legal or something, was posted. So our agendas were posted, at every public meeting we allowed for public comment, whether we were doing mapping or not, so it was complete transparency but also with the intention of engaging as many citizens across the state as we could.”

