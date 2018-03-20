Pa.'s new congressional map: Find your district and see who's running in the 2018 election

Nearly 100 people are running for Congress in Pa. Here's how the races are shaping up.

Pa.'s new congressional map: Find your district and see who's running in the 2018 election

The Pennsylvania congressional map for the 2018 elections, imposed by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

The Pennsylvania congressional map to be used for the 2018 elections for U.S. House of Representatives is set at this point, after the U.S. Supreme Court and a panel of federal judges on Monday denied two separate Republican challenges to the map.

Candidates had until 5 p.m. Tuesday to file their papers to run.

The map was drawn by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court after it overturned the previous map as an unconstitutional partisan gerrymander, saying it favored Republicans in violation of the state constitution. Those court actions sparked a nasty political and legal fight, including attacks on the court as partisan and two requests that the U.S. Supreme Court step in. Find our full coverage here.

Pa.’s new congressional map See who is running in each district by clicking on the map below. To find out what district you live in, make the map fullscreen by clicking the icon in the top right corner and then enter your address into the search bar. Pa. Department of State Staff Graphic

First District

Covers all of Bucks County and a portion of Montgomery County: Franconia Township (in part), Hatfield Township, Horsham Township (in part), Montgomery Township, Hatfield Borough, Lansdale Borough, Souderton Borough, and the Montgomery County portion of Telford Borough.

Candidates:

Steven Adam Bacher (D)

U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R)

Dean Malik (R)

Rachel Reddick (D)

Scott Wallace (D)

Second District

Covers Northeast Philadelphia and the River Wards, including Northern Liberties, Kensington, and Fishtown.

Candidates:

U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle (D)

Michele Lawrence (D)

David Torres (R)

Third District

Covers Northwest Philadelphia, West Philadelphia, Center City, and portions of South and Southwest Philadelphia.

Candidates:

U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans (D)

Kevin Johnson (D)

Bryan Leib (R)

Fourth District

Covers portions of Berks County and portions of Montgomery County: Abington Township, Cheltenham Township, Douglass Township, East Norriton Township, Franconia Township (in part), Horsham Township (in part), Limerick Township, Lower Frederick Township, Lower Gwynedd Township, Lower Merion Township (in part), Lower Moreland Township, Lower Pottsgrove Township, Lower Providence Township, Lower Salford Township, Marlborough Township, New Hanover Township, Perkiomen Township, Plymouth Township, Salford Township, Skippack Township, Springfield Township, Towamencin Township, Upper Dublin Township, Upper Frederick Township, Upper Gwynedd Township, Upper Hanover Township, Upper Merion Township, Upper Moreland Township, Upper Pottsgrove Township, Upper Providence Township, Upper Salford Township, West Norriton Township, West Pottsgrove Township, Whitemarsh Township, Whitpain Township, Worcester Township, Ambler Borough, Bridgeport Borough, Bryn Athyn Borough, Collegeville Borough, Conshohocken Borough, East Greenville Borough, Green Lane Borough, Hatboro Borough, Jenkintown Borough, Narberth Borough, Norristown Borough, North Wales Borough, Pennsburg Borough, Pottstown Borough, Red Hill Borough, Rockledge Borough, Royersford Borough, Schwenksville Borough, Trappe Borough, and West Conshohocken Borough.

Candidates:

Mary Josephine Daley (D)

Daniel David (R)

Madeleine Dean (D)

Shira Goodman (D)

Joe Hoeffel (D)

Fifth District

Covers all of Delaware County, a portion of South Philadelphia, and a portion of Lower Merion Township in Montgomery County.

Candidates:

Paul Addis (R)

Larry Arata (D)

George Badey (D)

Shelly Chauncey (D)

Margo Davidson (D)

Pearl Kim (R)

Thaddeus Kirkland (D)

Richard Lazer (D)

Lindy Li (D)

Ashley Lunkenheimer (D)

Daniel Muroff (D)

Mary Gay Scanlon (D)

Molly Sheehan (D)

Greg Vitali (D)

David Wertime (D)

Theresa Wright (D)

Sixth District

Covers portions of Berks County, including the City of Reading, and portions of Chester County: City of Coatesville, Birmingham Township (in part), Caln Township, Charlestown Township, East Bradford Township.

Candidates:

U.S. Rep. Ryan Costello (R)

Chrissy Houlahan (D)

Gregory Michael McCauley, Sr. (R)

Seventh District

Covers all of Lehigh and Northampton counties, and portions of Monroe County.

Candidates:

Dean Napier Browning (R)

David Albert Clark (D)

Richard David Daugherty (D)

Gregory Edwards (D)

John Morganelli (D)

Martin Nothstein (R)

Roger Ruggles (D)

Susan Ellis Wild (D)

Eighth District

Covers all of Lackawanna, Pike, and Wayne counties and portions of Luzerne County.

Candidates:

U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright (D)

John Robert Chrin (R)

Robert Joseph Kuniegel (R)

Joseph Peters (R)

Ninth District

Covers all of Carbon, Columbia, Lebanon, Montour, and Schuylkill counties and parts of Berks, Luzerne, and Northumberland counties.

Candidates:

George Halcovage Jr. (R)

Daniel Meuser (R)

Susan Laura Quick (D)

Scott Uehlinger (R)

Gary Steven Wegman (D)

Dennis Wolff (D)

Tenth District

Covers all of Dauphin County and portions of Cumberland and York counties.

Candidates:

Shavonnia Corbin-Johnson (D)

Eric Feigl-Ding (D)

Christina Hartman (D)

Robert Alan Howe (D)

U.S. Rep. Scott Perry (R)

George Scott (D)

Eleventh District

Covers all of Lancaster County and portions of York County.

Candidates:

Chester Beiler (R)

Jessica King (D)

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker (R)

Twelfth District

Covers all of Bradford, Clinton, Juniata, Lycoming, Mifflin, Perry, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Union, and Wyoming counties and portions of Centre and Northumberland counties.

Candidates:

Marc Friedenberg (D)

Judith Herschel (D)

U.S. Rep. Tom Marino (R)

Douglas McLinko (R)

Thirteenth District

Covers all of Adams, Bedford, Blair, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties and portions of Cambria, Cumberland, and Westmoreland counties.



Candidates:

Stephen Bloom (R)

John Eichelberger, Jr. (R)

Arthur Halvorson (R)

Benjamin Dayton Hornberger (R)

John Joyce (R)

Douglas Vincent Mastriano (R)

Brent Ottaway (D)

Travis Schooley (R)

Bernard Washabaugh II (R)

Fourteenth District

Covers all of Fayette, Green, and Washington counties and portions of Westmoreland County.

Candidates:

Bibiana Boerio (D)

Thomas Lee Prigg (D)

Guy Reschenthaler (R)

Rick Saccone (R)

Adam Sedlock (D)

Robert Charles Solomon (D)

Fifteenth District

Covers all of Armstrong, Cameron, Clarion, Clearfield, Elk, Forest, Indiana, Jefferson, McKean, Venango, and Warren counties and portions of Butler, Cambria and Centre counties.

Candidates:

Susan Boser (D)

Wade Jodun (D)

U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson (R)

Sixteenth District

Covers all of Crawford, Erie, Lawrence, and Mercer counties and portions of Butler County.

Candidates:

Ronald Dinicola (D)

U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly (R)

Robert David Multari (D)

Christian Rieger (D)

Seventeenth District

Covers all of Beaver County and portions of Allegheny and Butler counties.

Candidates:

Conor Lamb (D)

Raymond Allen Linsenmayer (D)

U.S. Rep. Keith Rothfus (R)

Elizabeth Tarasi (D)

Eighteenth District

Covers portions of Allegheny County, including the City of Pittsburgh.

Candidates:

Janis Brooks (D)

U.S. Rep. Mike Doyle (D)

