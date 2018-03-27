Now you can buy a Jason #$@%*! Kelce Super Bowl parade bobblehead

A new Jason Kelce bobblehead is now for sale, featuring the Eagles’ center in his famous victory parade costume.

While it seems like yesterday, it was almost two months ago that Mummers-outfitted Jason Kelce delivered an epic speech atop the steps at the Philadelphia Museum of Art at the conclusion of the Eagles’ victory parade. The moment was one of the most rousing ceremonial parade moments of all-time, and now a new bobblehead is up for sale to commemorate that epic moment.

Featuring Kelce in his head-to-toe Mummers clad, the $40 bobblehead can be found online via the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.

“When people are telling their children and their children’s children and their great grandchildren about this team and its amazing season, Jason Kelce and his victory speech will be one of those stories that lives on forever,” says Phil Sklar, co-founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. “It was certainly a bobblehead-worthy moment.”

While you won’t find the miniature Kelce spewing out profanity-laced rhetoric or talking about underdogs and hungry dogs, the collectible is surely reminiscent of those very moments. A smiling Kelce stands tall with his arm proudly pointing to the sky, football in-hand.

Pre-sale is open now for the limited-edition bobblehead, expected to ship in June.

Other Eagles’ bobbleheads are also available, including one of MVP Nick Foles and one of the mascot Swoop. Shell out $600, and you can get a 22-piece set, or go all in on the 40-piece suite for $1,100.

