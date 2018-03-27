Stormy Daniels to visit Philly for performances at Club Risque this fall

Adult-film star Stormy Daniels, here in Las Vegas on January 21, 2017, is enmeshed in a legal battle with President Trump over a purported 2006 affair. She will appear at Club Risque in November.

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels discussed her alleged affair with President Donald Trump in 60 Minutes’ highest-rated episode in a decade this past weekend. And now, she’s coming to Philadelphia.

Daniels, real name Stephanie Clifford, 39, is scheduled to appear Club Risque for three nights this fall, from Nov. 8 to 11. According to a Facebook event posting, Daniels will perform at the strip club’s locations in Pennsport, Northeast Philly, and Bristol throughout her time in town.

Details regarding what Daniels’ upcoming appearances entail were not immediately available. However, the adult film actress previously launched a “Making America Horny Again” strip club tour earlier this year, and stops have included adult performances and meet-and-greets.

More than 22 millions viewers tuned into Daniels interview with Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes on Sunday, giving the program its highest ratings in about 10 years. In that interview, Daniels claimed that she had sex with Trump in 2006, and was later physically threatened by a stranger after publicly discussing the alleged affair in InTouch magazine in 2011. Trump has repeatedly denied Daniels’ claims.

Earlier this year, reports emerged that Trump attorney Michael Cohen paid Daniels $130,000 in hush money shortly before the 2016 election to keep the alleged affair a secret. Cohen has since denied Daniels’ allegations, but admitted to making the payment. Daniels has said she is willing to return the money in order to speak openly about the alleged affair.

This week, Daniels sued Cohen, claiming that his denials are defamatory. The suit focuses on Daniels’ non-disclosure agreement, and whether it was invalidated after Cohen spoke with the Wall Street Journal about the $130,000 payment earlier this year.

Trump continued to deny the alleged affair this week, with White House deputy press secretary Raj Shah saying in press briefing on Monday that “the only one who has been inconsistent is the one making the claims,” according to CNN. Shah added that payments like the one to Daniels are “nothing outside the ordinary.”

“False charges are settled out of court all the time,” he said.

Daniels’ scheduled Philadelphia dates at Club Risque are below:

Nov. 8 – Club Risque Northeast – 10 p.m.

Nov. 9 – Club Risque Philadelphia – 10 p.m. and 12 a.m.

Nov. 10 – Club Risque Bristol – 10 p.m. and 12 a.m.

