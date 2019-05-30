Bryce Harper saw the ball skid through the right side of the infield for what he described as “kind of a weak hit.” But rather than pulling up at first base and settling for a two-run single, as 99.9 percent of players would do, Harper kept chugging, sliding headfirst into second for his 200th career double.
Talk about setting a tone.
As much as anything, even the four home runs that the Phillies hit, Harper’s hustle typified a rain-delayed 11-4 victory over the Cardinals last night. It took a foul ball off the right foot to finally slow down Harper, who has five hits in his last seven at-bats.
“I think that type of effort level is uncommon in a superstar of Bryce’s caliber," Gabe Kapler said. “It’s not often that you see that combination of talent, grit, determination and all-out, 100-percent hustle.”
The Phillies are 20-10 at home, tying their best 30-game start at 16-year-old Citizens Bank Park, and 11 games above .500 overall. And they will go for a sweep of St. Louis at 1:05 p.m. today.
It was time.
After a rough start to the season at double-A Reading, Adam Haseley was batting .337 with five doubles, one triple, five home runs and a .994 on-base plus slugging percentage in 24 games this month. So, yes, the time had come for the Phillies’ top outfield prospect to move on to triple-A Lehigh Valley.
It just so happens that Haseley’s promotion Wednesday practically coincided with Odubel Herrera’s arrest on domestic violence charges and subsequent placement on administrative leave pending an investigation by Major League Baseball that might result in a suspension and force the Phillies to seek a long-term solution in center field.
Don’t be surprised if Haseley winds up being the answer.
When the Phillies drafted Haseley with the eighth overall pick in 2017, they believed the University of Virginia product could move quickly through the farm system. That‘s precisely what has happened. A polished left-handed hitter, he finished his first full pro season at the double-A level. In his triple-A debut last night, he went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI for Lehigh Valley in a 3-1 victory at Pawtucket.
And now, Haseley is one phone call from joining the Phillies’ outfield.
While MLB investigates Monday night’s incident involving Herrera and his 20-year-old girlfriend at an Atlantic City casino hotel, the Phillies are content to use Scott Kingery in center field against left-handed pitchers and shift Andrew McCutchen from left field to center against righties. But these investigations tend to drag on. It’s possible that a suspension will follow. It’s unclear when, or even if, Herrera will play for the Phillies again.
Haseley left a strong impression on manager Gabe Kapler during spring training. If his first few weeks in triple-A go as well as his final month in double-A, he will become a factor in the Phillies’ evolving center-field picture.
After all, Haseley could potentially replace Herrera’s left-handed bat in the lower half of the lineup. And nothing energizes a contending ballclub quite like a homegrown rookie. If the Phillies are looking for a jolt in the second half of the season, Haseley wouldn’t be the first young player to provide it.
Amy Rosenberg has the latest on Herrera’s domestic assault case, including details from the police report filed in Atlantic City.
Want the Phillies to just release Herrera? It’s not that simple, as Marcus Hayes explains.
There was no relief yesterday for the Phillies’ banged-up bullpen, as Adam Morgan went on the injured list and Victor Arano underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery. Mercy.
Nick Pivetta will start again Sunday at Dodger Stadium, but Gabe Kapler won’t guarantee him anything beyond that.
Marc Narducci trekked to Lakewood, N.J., to check out the silky-smooth delivery of Phillies pitching prospect Francisco Morales.
With his third-inning home run last night against Cardinals rookie Genesis Cabrera, Bryce Harper continued to torment left-handed pitchers. Harper is slugging .581 in 62 at-bats against lefties, better than both his overall season slugging percentage (.475) and his career slugging percentage against lefties (.451).
Harper entered last night as one of 19 left-handed hitters with at least a .520 slugging percentage in a minimum of 30 plate appearances against lefties this season.
Question: Hector Neris is starting to prove he’s a closer. His stuff is wicked and he’s starting to have the kind of control needed for the job. Furthermore, he seems to have developed the tough mindset so important for that job. If the (hated) Yankees had Gabe Kapler’s reliever plan in 1997, Mariano Rivera might have never had the Hall of Fame career he had. I know Rivera was 27 and Hector is [almost] 30, but we may have a major closer in the making. Why won’t Kapler give him that job definition? --Dave S., via email
Answer: Thanks, Dave, for the comment/question. Don’t look now, but seven of Neris’ last nine appearances have been classic save situations. In essence, Kapler has anointed him as the closer without actually using the term.
Look, part of this is that the Phillies have no choice. With so many key relievers dealing with injuries, Kapler doesn’t have as many options to match up in the late innings the way that he prefers. But as you pointed out, Neris has been as dominant as just about any reliever in baseball. As long as he continues to be lights-out, he’s going to get an opportunity to finish off games.