This is, after all, the franchise that let Brett Myers pitch against the Red Sox the day after witnesses say Myers hit his wife and dragged her by the hair on their way back to their hotel from a Boston bar on June 23, 2006. Kim Myers -- a foot shorter than Myers, who is 6-foot-4, and half of his 240 pounds -- told the judge she didn’t want the case to go forward, and it was dismissed, but the mishandling of the incident by the Phillies haunts the organization to this day.