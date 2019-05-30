Genesis Cabrera had thrown the 36th pitch of his major-league career on Wednesday night when he pointed to the sky at Citizens Bank Park, appearing to alert the Cardinals outfielders that they had a routine play coming their way.
But Cabrera, who the Phillies chased early in an 11-4 victory, was about to receive a major-league education. That routine play left Bryce Harper’s bat at 102.9 mph. And it would not land in an outfielder’s glove. It instead rocketed into Section 147 for Harper’s 10th homer of the season.
Harper’s scorching, two-run homer was the first of four the Phillies hit on Wednesday night. He went 3 for 4, had his second-straight multi-hit game and drove in four runs before leaving the game with what appeared to be precaution after fouling a pitch off his right foot with the Phillies ahead by 10 runs and halfway through a blowout win.
Harper was visited by manager Gabe Kapler and a team trainer after he looked to be in serious pain after the foul tip smacked his cleat. He remained in the game, returned to the batter’s box, and sharply lined the next pitch he saw to center field for the third out of the inning. Harper was then removed.
Before leaving, Harper seemed to provide another indication that he is heating up. He caught up with Cabrera’s 97 mph fastball and sent it the other way to left field for a first-inning single. He homered in the third and recorded his 200th career double in the fourth. In his last seven games, Harper is 10-for-28 with five extra-base hits. After a slow stretch, Harper seems to be coming on.
The Phillies thumped their way to another series win and they will try Thursday afternoon for their second-sweep in 10 days. They have won or split nine of their last 10 series. The Phillies are 11 games above .500 and have a 3½-game lead in the division. No matter what happens Thursday afternoon, the Phillies will leave in the evening for California with momentum as they open a challenging series at Dodger Stadium.
Harper’s third-inning blast was followed two innings later by homers from Andrew McCutchen, Maikel Franco, and Scott Kingery. Franco and Kingery went back-to-back, each homering off the first pitch they saw from Cardinals starter-turned-reliever Michael Wacha. Kingery went 2 for 4 and the Phillies will continue to play him heavily in centerfield in order to keep him in the lineup, especially if Franco produces at third base.
The lineup provided plenty of offense for Aaron Nola, who allowed just one run in seven innings. He struck out eight and walked three as he shutdown the Cardinals for the second-time this month. Nola, just like Harper, is providing signs that he is pulling himself away from early-season struggles. Nola has allowed one run or less in five of his seven starts.
Harper, an inning after his homer, came to the plate with the bases loaded and two outs. He jumped on Wacha’s first pitch and grounded it into center field for what the pitcher likely expected to be a two-run single. But this pitcher would have been wrong, too.
Harper sprinted from the batter’s box, charged around first base, ditched his helmet, and slid head first into second base to barely beat the throw from center field. He hustled his way to second base. Harper returned to his feet with his uniform soiled and waved to the dugout. Harper had his third hit of the night. His slow start seemed another night further away.