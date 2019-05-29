ATLANTIC CITY — Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera left “hand print markings" in the neck of his girlfriend, and “small scratches” to her arms in assaulting the 20-year-old woman at the Golden Nugget casino Monday in Atlantic City, according to the police report.
Herrera was placed on administrative leave Tuesday by Major League Baseball and faces a court hearing June 17 in Atlantic City Municipal Court on charges of simple assault and knowingly causing bodily injury, both disorderly persons offenses.
The police record, obtained by The Inquirer, says the 200-pound, 6-foot Herrera, identified as David O. Herrera in court documents, says Herrera committed assault by “attempting to cause bodily injury” to his girlfriend by “assaulting the victim during a domestic violence physical dispute.”
The police report characterizes the injuries as “minor.”
The Golden Nugget security department is listed as a witness in the complaint. Security called 911 after the woman went to them. Herrera was arrested without incident inside his hotel room, police said.
Herrera had been dating the woman for several months prior to the assault, sources said.