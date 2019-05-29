Another day, another injury to a Phillies reliever.
Adam Morgan has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a left forearm strain, the team announced Wednesday. Morgan joins David Robertson, Tommy Hunter, Pat Neshek, Victor Arano and Edubray Ramos on the growing list of Phillies relievers dealing with arm issues.
Morgan's injury leaves the Phillies with only one left-hander -- Jose Alvarez -- in the bullpen. Additionally, it leaves Hector Neris and Seranthony Dominguez as the lone healthy relievers among the group that the Phillies counted on to handle leads in the late innings.
The Phillies recalled right-hander Yacksel Rios from triple-A Lehigh Valley to take Morgan's spot.
Morgan hadn’t pitched since last Friday night in Milwaukee. He’s been one of the Phillies’ unsung heroes this season, posting a 1.96 ERA and 18 strikeouts while walking only five batters in 18 ⅓ innings over 24 appearances. He didn’t allow a run until his 17th appearance of the season, setting a Phillies record for the longest scoreless streak to open a season for a reliever.
After Edgar Garcia, Dominguez and Neris combined for four scoreless innings in relief of Nick Pivetta in Tuesday night's 4-3 victory over the Cardinals, manager Gabe Kapler praised the bullpen's depth.
“One thing that’s notable is how many guys we’ve lost in the bullpen since the beginning of spring training and how many guys have stepped up in the bullpen,” Kapler said. “At least four guys that we were depending on significantly -- Robertson, Hunter, Arano, Ramos, obviously Pat -- are unavailable. But we have a lot of guys who are picking up the slack with young players who have really stepped up for us.”