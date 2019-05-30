Nick Pivetta's return to the Phillies' rotation will continue for at least one more start.
Pivetta will start Sunday at Dodger Stadium, a decision that Kapler said wasn't made until Wednesday. But while Pivetta was chosen over Irvin and starter-turned-reliever Vince Velasquez, Kapler isn't guaranteeing anything beyond Sunday.
"Nick knows that he needs to perform to continue to earn opportunities," Kapler said. "We made the determination that last night, despite having the tough first inning and despite not having his best stuff, he performed and he earned the opportunity and gives the Phillies the best chance to win against the Dodgers. That's it. And he's got to keep performing and he's got to keep being a professional and maintaining that confidence."
After a month-long demotion to triple A, Pivetta allowed three first-inning runs against the Cardinals on Tuesday night before retiring 14 of the next 16 batters and completing five innings in a 4-3 victory.
Top outfield prospect Adam Haseley was promoted to triple-A Lehigh Valley. After a slow start at double-A Reading, the former first-round pick was batting .330 with a .995 on-base plus slugging percentage and six homers in his last 100 at-bats.
Haseley’s promotion comes at an interesting time, with center fielder Odubel Herrera awaiting a possible suspension after being arrested on domestic assault charges.
Rather than beginning a minor-league assignment this weekend, oft-injured outfielder Roman Quinn (right groin strain) will continue his rehab at the Phillies’ facility in Clearwater, Fla. Quinn continues to feel soreness after running. ... Jerad Eickhoff (2-2, 3.86 ERA) will start Thursday’s matinee series finale against Cardinals right-hander Dakota Hudson (3-3, 4.22).