NBA mock draft: MIkal Bridges checks all of the Sixers' boxes | Sarah Todd

Meet the basketball minds who will join Brett Brown in the Sixers' draft war room

Fomer Villanova player and Malvern native Mikal Bridges after participating in an individual workout for the Sixers.

1 — Phoenix Suns

Deandre Ayton, C, Arizona • 7-0, Fr.

The decision to take Ayton at No. 1 has been all but written in stone at this point. It will be fun to watch Devin Booker work in tandem with a strong inside presence.

2 — Sacramento Kings

Marvin Bagley III, PF-C, Duke • 6-11, Fr.

The Kings have a lot of options but they might look to make a safe choice with the second pick, going with a player who can contribute immediately and isn’t risky.

3 — Atlanta Hawks

Luka Doncic, SG/SF, Real Madrid • 6-8

Things are a bit of a mess in Atlanta. Trade rumors swirling around Dennis Schröder along with the No. 3 draft pick leave things a little unstable. With Doncic, the Hawks would get the most NBA-ready prospect with a ton of upside to stabilize things.

4 — Memphis Grizzlies

Michael Porter Jr., SF, Missouri • 6-10, Fr.

Health risks and doubts aside, there is going to be a team that gambles (and rightly so) on Porter in the top-five and Memphis would be a likely landing spot.

5 — Dallas Mavericks

Mohamed Bamba C, Texas • 7-0, Fr.

If the Mavs don’t make a move up to try and nab Doncic, it would make sense that they go for another lengthy player who has impressive shooting form and the ability to handle the ball.

6 — Orlando Magic

Jaren Jackson Jr., PF-C, Michigan State • 6-11, Fr.

Defensive versatility and the possibility of having the most upside of any of the later selections makes Jackson an enticing pick for any team. But, if he’s still available at No. 6, expect Orlando to jump.

7 — Chicago Bulls

Wendell Carter Jr., PF-C, Duke • 6-10, Fr.

A quality front-court player who can make an impact right out of the gate. Chicago would be another team that would be able to move up and make a splash, reportedly high on Porter heading into Thursday night.

8 — Cleveland Cavaliers

Trae Young, PG, Oklahoma • 6-2, Fr.

The Cavs need a point guard who can reliably run an offense and Young is the best point-prospect in the 2018 draft class.

9 — New York Knicks

Collin Sexton, PG, Alabama • 6-2, Fr.

The question here is whether or not the Knicks will fill the need of a transformative point guard, or go withe someone with more overall talent and defensive versatility.

10 — 76ers

Mikal Bridges, SG-SF, Villanova • 6-7, Jr.

A local product with the defensive chops to really make a difference. He checks all the boxes, as Brett Brown would say, and would immediately fit into the Sixers rotation.

11 — Charlotte Hornets

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG, Kentucky • 6-6, Fr.

He is the kind of guard that could easily play next to Kemba Walker or take over for him if the Hornets decide to make some offseason moves.

12 — L.A. Clippers

Lonnie Walker, SG, Miami • 6-4, Fr.

With back-to-back picks and an unsure path forward, it’s not clear exactly who the Clippers will be targeting. It is fair to expect them to take players that could be easily moved meaning those who have a ton of upside and have NBA-ready bodies.

13 — L.A. Clippers

Robert Williams, PF, Texas A&M • 6-9, So.

Strong, athletic, and able to step in if some of the veteran Clippers decide to go elsewhere.

14 —Denver Nuggets

Kevin Knox, SF-PF, Kentucky • 6-9, Fr.

If the Sixers pass on Knox, he could fall to the Nuggets who are in desperate need of a long wing player that’s strong enough to battle NBA defenders.

15 — Washington Wizards

Miles Bridges, SF, Michigan State • 6-6, Fr.

The Wizards need someone who can be really strong and able to switch between the three and four spot and give them better options for a small-ball lineup. Enter Bridges.

16 — Phoenix Suns

Jerome Robinson, SG, Boston College • 6-5, Jr.

The Suns might be looking to package this pick for something else, but either way, Robinson is ready to play in the NBA and might come to the Suns with a little more wisdom than some of their other young players.

17 — Milwaukee Bucks

Jalen Brunson, PG, Villanova • 6-2, Jr.

Many have Brunson going later in the first-round or even in the second round, but many teams who could see the upside of having a championship-bred guard who is adaptable with different lineups. Milwaukee could be the one to take the chance on him.

18 — San Antonio Spurs

Zhaire Smith, SG, Texas Tech • 6-4, Fr.

A Texas product who is motivated, coachable, and has all the upside in the world. Sounds like a Pop guy.

19 — Atlanta Hawks

Elie Okobo, PG, Pau Orthez • 6-2

There are split opinions on Okobo, but the fact is that he is good option and can be molded into a long-term option at any type of guard position.

20 — Minnesota Timberwolves

Kevin Huerter, SG-SF, Maryland • 6-7, So.

If the Spurs pass on Huerta he could end up landing in Minnesota. He’s a pace and space guy who can knock down shots.

21 — Utah Jazz

Donte DiVincenzo, SG, Villanova • 6-4, So.

Another Villanova product that will likely go in the first-round. Divincenzo had a memorable NCAA run up to the 2018 title and impressed at the combine.

22 — Chicago Bulls

Troy Brown, SG, Oregon • 6-7, Fr.

One of the lengthier prospects remaining that has the versatility to switch and play defense in a reliable fashion.

23 — Indiana Pacers

Aaron Holiday, PG, UCLA • 6-1, Jr.

Younger brother of veterans Justin and Jrue, Holiday could move in immediately as the backup point option for the Pacers.

24 — Portland Trail Blazers

Grayson Allen, SG, UCLA • 6-4, Sr.

A bench guy who is tough, is more experienced than a lot of the lottery picks, and can knock down a shot under pressure.

25 — L.A. Lakers

Dzanan Musa, SF, KK Cedevita • 6-9

The Lakers intentions are unclear at No. 25, they could look to move or stash and Musa is a good option for the latter.

26 — 76ers

Jacob Evans, SG-SF, Cincinnati • 6-6, Jr.

Defensively versatile, and impressive with his workout with the Sixers, Evans could end up being a steal if he was available at 26.

27 — Boston Celtics

De’Anthony Melton, PG, USC • 6-4, So.

A defender who has a lot of offensive upside. Not a star but a ready role player.

28 — Golden State Warriors

Josh Okogie, SG, Georgia Tech • 6-4, Fr.

29 — Brooklyn Nets

Bruce Brown, SG, Miami • 6-5, So.

30 — Atlanta Hawks

Khyri Thomas, SG, Creighton • 6-3, Jr.