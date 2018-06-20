NBA draft: Trae Young heads list of point-guard prospects

The 2018 NBA draft class is not being touted as particularly stacked when it comes to point guards, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t talent at the position.

>>READ MORE: Seven players the Sixers could be considering

A number of highly skilled point men will be drafted early and could make a difference as soon as they enter the NBA.

Here is a look at five of the top point-guard prospects:

Trae Young

Oklahoma • 6-2, Fr.

Averaging 27.4 points and garnering comparisons to Stephen Curry, Young flew onto the draft radar early and is widely regarded as the top point guard coming out of college. Though his hot start was stifled slightly once defenses started focusing on him, he managed to lead the nation in scoring. He is a great ball-handler, creates off the dribble, and can shoot from long range, making his smaller frame (6-foot-1, 180 pounds) more palatable. He’ll need to bulk up to hang defensively, but that can be said for a number of 19-year-olds.

Luka Doncic

Real Madrid • 6-8

There are many who consider Doncic a point guard, and there are just as many people who doubted that Ben Simmons could run the point. Doncic has a EuroLeague title and EuroBasket championship under his belt, as well as the admiration of scouts from the NBA and internationally. He is an exceptional passer, with size that gives him floor vision that other guards lack, and he can score from anywhere on the floor. Some doubters point to his lack of athletic ability and the fact that he shot just 30 percent from three-point land. But with his court presence, getting up to speed in the NBA will be a short learning process, and when surrounded by others who can create, his shot is bound to improve.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Kentucky • 6-6, Fr.

Defensively gifted, standing 6-6 with a 7-foot wingspan, Gilgeous-Alexander is quick-footed and nimble enough to hang with the elite players of the NBA. Often creating deflections, steals, and loose balls, there is plenty to love on the defensive end. But it’s not all ball-hounding that the young prospect has to offer. Gilgeous-Alexander shot 40.4 percent from beyond the arc. Though his long-range attempts were limited, he also showed that he can finish at the rim, and he was solid at the free-throw line, making 82.2 percent of his shots.

Collin Sexton

Alabama • 6-2, Fr.

There’s no denying that Sexton is a gifted scorer who is a threat when he gets the first step. His work ethic and competitive attitude are off the charts, but his lack of consistency raises flags. He hit 33.6 percent from deep, sometimes showing poor shot selection. Maturity and development will most likely help in those areas, as will being surrounded by other players who can knock down a shot. Outside of his inconsistent shooting, there is a ton of upside and potential with Sexton.

>>READ MORE: What will the Sixers do on draft night?

Jalen Brunson

PG, Villanova • 6-2, Jr.

There are often doubts about the ceiling of an upperclassman entering the draft and whether he has already reached his potential. Under the tutelage of coach Jay Wright, Brunson showed his ability to adapt while staying efficient and ready for the moment in leading the Wildcats to two NCAA titles in three years. What he lacks in athletic ability, he makes up for with shooting (40.8 percent from three), footwork, and intelligence.

>>READ MORE: Scouting Jalen Brunson, and upgrading him