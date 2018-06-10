Lonnie Walker IV, Miles Bridges to headline Sixers predraft workout on Monday

LeBron James' free agency inches closer. Could he land with the Sixers?

Lonnie Walker IV declared for the draft after playing one season at Miami. The Reading, Pa., native is visiting the Sixers for a predraft workout this week.

University of Miami guard Lonnie Walker IV and Michigan State forward Miles Bridges are the headliners for Monday’s 76ers predraft workout at their facility in Camden.

The other participants will be Oregon State forward Drew Eubanks, SMU guard Shake Milton, Maryland swingman Jared Nickens and Baylor forward Nuni Omot.

The Sixers have the 10th and 26th picks in the NBA draft on June 21. They also have four second-round selections: 38, 39, 56 and 60.

Walker and Bridges are options for Sixers at No. 10.

Walker, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard, has excellent body control and a quick first step. The Reading native averaged 11.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.2 turnovers in 27.8 minutes with the Hurricanes as a freshman.

He has said he would be a good fit for Philly. Walker, who played AAU basketball for Delaware County-based Team Final, has drawn comparisons to Utah Jazz shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, a finalist for rookie of the year. Walker said he has been told he compares to Indiana Pacers all-star guard Victor Oladipo, based on his athleticism.

Bridges, a 6-6 forward, averaged 17.1 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists this season for the Spartans as a sophomore. The Flint, Mich. native shot 45.7 percent from the field, including 36.4 percent on three-pointers. After losing 20 pounds since his college season ended, Bridges is weighing in at 220 pounds.

Like Walker and Bridges, Milton is expected to get drafted. The 6-6, 205-pounder with a 6-11 wingspan is a projected to be second-round pick. The junior averaged 18 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 22 games this season.

