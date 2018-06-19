In the last leg of Nick Foles' victory lap with Eagles, he is a hero for introverts

Thinking out loud about the Sixers and LeBron James | David Murphy

NBA mock draft: If he's there, Wendell Carter is an option for Sixers at No. 10 | David Murphy

David Murphy is a sports columnist for the Daily News and Inquirer. He joined the company in 2008 and spent the next six years on the Phillies beat.

Wendell Carter Jr. likely won’t fall to No. 10, but if he does, the Sixers should take him.

Let’s run through another mock draft ahead of Thursday night.

1. Phoenix Suns

Deandre Ayton, C, Arizona • 7-0, Fr.

The Suns are believed to have made up their mind on Ayton, who should give them the franchise center they’ve long sought.

2. Sacramento Kings

Luka Doncic, SG/SF, Real Madrid • 6-8

Regarded by some as the most skilled offensive player in the draft, it remains to be seen whether Doncic’s stock really has slipped or if recency bias has led draft pundits to overweight the performances of those who, unlike Doncic, have been working out stateside for teams.

3. Atlanta Hawks

Mohamed Bamba C, Texas • 7-0, Fr.

Bamba’s stock has soared since the end of the college season, thanks to the quick feet and soft hands he has displayed, suggesting a big offensive ceiling to go with his game-changing defensive potential. New head coach Lloyd Pierce saw first-hand the impact such a package can have during his tenure as a Sixers assistant.

4. Memphis Grizzlies

Marvin Bagley III, PF-C, Duke • 6-11, Fr.

Grizzlies go best player available. Besides, Marc Gasol isn’t getting any younger.

5. Dallas Mavericks

Jaren Jackson Jr., PF-C, Michigan State • 6-11, Fr.

The Mavs have a huge need in the frontcourt, and they should have a variety of options at No. 5. If Jackson, the youngest player in the draft, is off the board they could go with Marvin Bagley III.

6. Orlando Magic

Trae Young, PG, Oklahoma • 6-2, Fr.

The Magic could use an injection of excitement into their franchise and few prospects will get their new fanbase talking quite like Young, one of the most prolific gunners in recent NCAA history. The Magic could opt to go big here with Bagley or Wendell Carter Jr., but it will be tough to resist one of the draft’s shiniest objects.

7. Chicago Bulls

Michael Porter Jr., SF, Missouri • 6-10, Fr.

Porter is probably too big of a risk to go much higher, though it isn’t inconceivable that a team in the Top Five decides otherwise.

8. Cleveland Cavaliers

Collin Sexton, PG, Alabama • 6-2, Fr.

Sexton is one of a trio of guards who could go in this range, along with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lonnie Walker IV

9. New York Knicks

Mikal Bridges, SG-SF, Villanova • 6-7, Jr.

There are questions about his upside due to doubts about his ability to create his own shot. Still, he’s one of the safest players in the draft, given his length and defensive ability. Even if he turns out to be a better-shooting Robert Covington, that still brings plenty of value.

10. 76ers

Wendell Carter Jr., PF-C, Duke • 6-10, Fr.

One of the Sixers’ underrated needs is depth in the frontcourt. There’s a good chance Carter is gone by No. 10, but if he’s here, the Sixers could fill an immediate need for a back-up big, gain some insurance for the perpetually-injured Embliid, and add some upside to boot.

11. Charlotte Hornets

Kevin Knox, SF-PF, Kentucky • 6-9, Fr.

The Sixers brought Knox back in for a private practice after initially working him out in a group setting.

12. Los Angeles Clippers

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG, Kentucky • 6-6, Fr.

His offensive game is a work in progress, but Gilgeous-Alexander has the kind of length and athleticism that makes it easy to dream.

13. Los Angeles Clippers

Robert Williams, PF, Texas A&M • 6-9, So.

Clippers go with another big-upside pick in Williams, an imposing defender who has a lot of work to do on his offensive game.

14. Denver Nuggets

Miles Bridges, SF, Michigan State • 6-6, Fr.

Bridges is one of the more accomplished college players in this class, but he falls due to questions about his positional fit. If he can shoot 37-plus percent from three, he’ll offer Denver good value.

15. Washington Wizards

Lonnie Walker, SG, Miami • 6-4, Fr.

The Wizards can build some depth behind John Wall and Bradley Beal with a shot-creator who has the foundation to become a solid shooter.

16. Phoenix Suns

Donte DiVincenzo, SG, Villanova • 6-4, So.

This is higher than a lot of people project for DiVincenzo. In a few years, he could look like a steal.

17. Milwaukee Bucks

Mitchell Robinson, C, no school • 7-1

The Bucks roll the dice on the one-time top prospect who left Western Kentucky two weeks into his freshman year.

18. San Antonio Spurs

Zhaire Smith, SG, Texas Tech • 6-4, Fr.

With Kawhi Leonard potentially on his way out, the Spurs try to replicate their development of him with another athletic wing who has the makings of a jumper.

19. Atlanta Hawks

Dzanan Musa, SF, KK Cedevita • 6-9

Musa is a young international talent with good size and offensive feel, but there are questions about athleticism and his three-point shot that is still projection.

20. Minnesota Timberwolves

Kevin Huerter, SG-SF, Maryland • 6-7, So.

Huerter is a smooth shooter with good size but it is unclear if he’ll ever be able to contribute enough on defense to warrant a regular rotation role.

21. Utah Jazz

Chandler Hutchinson, SF, Boise State • 6-7, Sr.

Hutchinson made headlines when he pulled out of NBA combine activities, leading many to speculate that he’d received a draft guarantee from a team.

22. Chicago Bulls

Troy Brown, SG, Oregon • 6-7, Fr.

He shot just 29 percent from three-point range in college.

23. Indiana Pacers

Elie Okobo, PG, Pau Orthez • 6-2

Okobo is a potential draft-and-stash who is probably better off spending another year overseas.

24. Portland Trailblazers

Jacob Evans, SG-SF, Cincinnati • 6-6, Jr.

He is regarded as a solid defender, but questions abound about where Evans fits offensively.

25. Los Angeles Lakers

De’Anthony Melton, PG, USC • 6-4, So.

Might want to run this one by LeBron.

26. 76ers

Josh Okogie, SG, Georgia Tech • 6-4, Fr.

Villanova forward Omari Spellman could be a fit here if the Sixers draft a wing at No. 10.

27. Boston Celtics

Omari Spellman, PF, Villanova • 6-9, Fr.

His combination of size and shooting ability should carve out a spot for him in today’s NBA.

28. Golden State Warriors

Keita Bates-Diop, PF, Ohio State • 6-9, Jr.

Bates-Diop is another tweener who will likely need a jump shot.

29. Brooklyn Nets

Aaron Holiday, PG, UCLA • 6-1, Jr.

Jrue’s brother. Not elite in any one category, but he knows the game.

30. Atlanta Hawks

Jerome Robinson, SG, Boston College • 6-5, Jr.

Robinson should have an opportunity to play behind Dennis Schroder.

