NBA draft prospect Miles Bridges sees Sixers as a good fit

Miles Bridges could be a solid candidate for the 76ers at the 10th spot in the June 21 NBA draft.

A lot of mock drafts have the Sixers taking Villanova’s Mikal Bridges with that pick. However, Miles Bridges feels he would fit in well alongside Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid if the Sixers call his name. He’s projected to go anywhere from No. 7 to No. 12 in the draft.

“I feel like any team within the draft range is a great fit for me,” the 6-foot-6 sophomore forward said Thursday at the NBA draft combine “Philly is great team. Obviously, they made the playoffs. They have Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid.”

Miles Bridges will interview with the Sixers on Friday.

The Flint, Mich., native averaged 17.1 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists this season at Michigan State. He shot 45.7 percent from the field and 36.4 percent on three-pointers. Bridges weighs 220.4 pounds after losing 20 pounds since his college season.

He thinks he can play both forward positions on the next level.

“I feel like I can play any position on the floor,” Bridges said. “I’m comfortable at every position, I can guard any position, so I feel like that’s very comfortable.”

Bridges interviewed with the Chicago Bulls, Indiana Pacers, Sacramento Kings, Cleveland Cavaliers, San Antonio Spurs, Denver Nuggets, and Los Angeles Clippers. In addition to the Sixers, he’s scheduled to interview with the Charlotte Hornets and New York Knicks on Friday.

Missouri small forward Michael Porter Jr., Michigan State power forward Jaren Jackson Jr., and IMG Academy guard Anfernee Simons were among the prospects who interviewed with the Sixers at the combine.

DiVincenzo’s stock

Villanova guard Donte DiVincenzo has until May 30 to withdraw from the NBA draft. But he’s been receiving positive feedback from teams while interviewing with the Los Angeles Lakers, Orlando Magic, Minnesota Timberwolves, Portland Trail Blazers, Cleveland Cavaliers, San Antonio Spurs, Atlanta Hawks, and Memphis Grizzlies at the combine.

He has been listed anywhere from a late first-round to a second-round pick in various mock drafts.

“Positive feedback,” he said of what he’s receiving from teams. “Everything that I’m thinking I need to work on, they are saying the same thing. Nothing new. They like how I compete.”

DiVincenzo added that teams want to see him get better defensively and be able to play point guard and show better decision-making.

He is confident that he can become a first-rounder in this draft. However, he wants to continue gathering information to see how teams view him as a draft pick this year as compared to next year.

His max vertical leap (42 inches) and standing vertical leap (34 ½) were the best at the combine.

Villanova’s Mikal Bridges only interviewed with teams at the combine. He and Wildcats teammate Jalen Brunson did not participate in the media interviews.

Draymond’s clone?

Like DiVincenzo, Villanova post player Omari Spellman is trying to gather information from league executives before deciding whether to remain in the draft. He said he mimics his game after Golden State all-star Draymond Green.

“How hard he competes,” Spellman said. “I’m trying to defend like him. I think I did a good job of showcasing how I can rebound and defend today.”

Spellman had nine points on 4-for-12 shooting to go with 12 rebounds and three blocks in 13 minutes, 43 seconds in Team 2 Gray’s 70-69 loss to Team 1 White during Thursday’s scrimmage. Penn State and former Roman Catholic guard Tony Carr had 11 points on 4-of-15 shooting for Team 2 Gray.

DiVincenzo, playing for Team 1 White, had eight points on 3-for-6 shooting, six rebounds, two assists, two steals and three turnovers. Brunson did not scrimmage.