Sixers bringing Kevin Knox, Zhaire Smith back for another predraft workout

Sixers NBA draft preview: Seven players Philly could be considering in the lottery

Kevin Knox, who visited the Sixers for a predraft workout last week, will be back in town Tuesday for a private session.

The 76ers will get second looks at Kevin Knox and Zhaire Smith.

The two wing players are the headliners of Tuesday’s predraft workouts at the Sixers’ facility. Smith, a freshman shooting guard out of Texas Tech, will participate in a six-player workout in the morning. He’ll be joined by La Salle swingman B.J. Johnson, USC guard Tyler Nelson, Kansas guard Malik Newman and Wichita State guard Landry Shamet.

Knox, a freshman small forward from Kentucky, will have a private workout at 1 p.m.

Both Knox and Smith previously worked out with the Sixers — Knox on Friday and Smith on June 12.

The Sixers have the 10th and 26th overall picks in the first round of Thursday’s draft. They also have four second-round picks: Nos. 38, 39, 56 and 60. Smith would be a great option if the Sixers traded their 10th pick to move back a few slots in the draft.

Knox believes he’s the best draft option for the No. 10 pick. And he believes the team has mutual interest based off its feedback following Friday’s workout at the facility.

That’s when the 6-foot-9, 215-pounder put his shooting, tenacity, fire and energy on full display.

Knox, who doesn’t turn 19 until Aug. 11, dominated players that were, in some cases, four years older. He converted a three-point play while posting up, buried a three-pointer and assisted on a layup during the short stretch of a scrimmage that was open to the media.

Meanwhile, Smith’s quickness was on full display last week, as defenders had a tough time staying in front of him. He also blocked Creighton guard Marcus Foster’s shot in a one-on-one drill. Smith later drove the lane, stopped and delivered a one-handed dunk on a defender.

The 6-4 Smith averaged 11.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.1 steals this past season. He was named to the all-Big 12 newcomer team and to the conference all-defensive team.

Knox averaged 15.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists in his only season for the Wildcats. He shot 34.1 percent from three-point range. A 2017 McDonalds All American from Tampa, Fla. with a 7-0¼ wingspan, he led the Wildcats in scoring in 12 games last season.

