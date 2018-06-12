Texas Tech's Zhaire Smith stands out in Sixers predraft workout

LeBron James' free agency inches closer. Could he land with the Sixers?

Zhaire Smith has gone from a three-star college recruit to a potential lottery pick in the June 21 NBA draft.

“That’s crazy how things can change in one year if you just put in the work,” the Texas Tech combo guard said Tuesday after working out for the 76ers. “If you just put in work, things can happen like this.”

The 6-foot-4 guard said he worked on his game “three to four times” a day during his lone year in college. The 19-year-old stood out in the first of two Sixers workouts Tuesday. Smith competed with Creighton guard Marcus Foster, Loyola-Chicago swingman Donte Ingram, Georgetown forward Marcus Derrickson, Middle Tennessee State forward Nick King, and Oregon forward Mikyle McIntosh.

Villanova swingman Mikal Bridges had a private workout afterward.

This was Smith’s fourth of six scheduled workouts with NBA teams. He previously worked out with the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks and Los Angeles Clippers. Smith will work out with the Charlotte Hornets and Phoenix Suns.

His quickness was on full display Tuesday, as defenders had a tough time staying in front of him. He also blocked Foster’s shot in a one-on-one drill. Smith later drove the lane, stopped and delivered a one-handed dunk on a defender at the conclusion of a drill.

The native of Garland, Texas, was told that he could become a lottery pick at the beginning of his lone college season.

“When I first worked out with Texas Tech, [all his] teammates saw it and Coach even saw it,” Smith said. “He was like, ‘Wow, you can be one-and-done if you just keep it up.’ I wasn’t paying attention. But I felt it during the middle of the season, late.”

NBADraft.net’s mock draft has him going 13th overall to the Clippers. Sports Illustrated has the Suns selecting Smith 16th, and CBS Sports has him going 23rd to the Indiana Pacers. The Sixers have two first-round selections, the 10th and 26th overall.

Smith averaged 11.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.1 steals this past season. He was named to the all-Big 12 newcomer team and to the conference all-defensive team.

He likes defending more than anything else.

“I feel like anybody can score,” Smith said. “If you can do that small thing that Coach wants you to do, you can do good in the league.”