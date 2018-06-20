NBA mock draft 2018: Will Knicks pick Sixers target Mikal Bridges? | Keith Pompey

Sources: Sixers high on Kevin Knox depending on how draft shakes out

Keith Pompey has been with our sports team since September 2004. He took over the Sixers beat in the summer of 2013 after covering Temple basketball and football for the previous three years. Pompey also previously covered the Penn and Drexel men’s basketball team and Villanova football team after initially focusing on high school sports. He is a native Philadelphian, a University of Pittsburgh graduate and a vice president of the Professional Basketball Writers Association.

Villanova’s Mikal Bridges talks to reporters after participating in a pre-draft workout at the Sixers’ training complex in Camden earlier this month.

Here is my NBA mock draft:

1. Phoenix Suns

Deandre Ayton, C, Arizona • 7-0, Fr.

A generational center, the 260-pounder runs the floor well, can bang inside and hit open three-pointers. He’ll fit in well with Suns standout Devon Booker.

2. Sacramento Kings

Marvin Bagley III, PF-C, Duke • 6-11, Fr.

While he needs to work on guarding his position, his athleticism and offensive skill set makes him an attractive selection for the Kings.

3. Atlanta Hawks

Luka Doncic, SG/SF, Real Madrid (Spain) • 6-8

The Hawks already have a point guard in Dennis Schroder, but Doncic is too good for them to pass on. He’s also capable of sliding to two-guard spot.

4. Memphis Grizzlies

Jaren Jackson Jr., PF-C, Michigan State • 6-11, Fr.

In Jackson, the Grizzlies get the player with arguably the highest ceiling in the draft. The 18-year-old is a great pair with standout center with Marc Gasol.

5. Dallas Mavericks

Mohamed Bamba C, Texas • 7-0, Fr.

With Nerlens Noel unlikely to return, the Mavs will look for the Westtown graduate to provide the post presence they coveted. The shot blocker will anchor Dallas’ defense.

6. Orlando Magic

Trae Young, PG, Oklahoma • 6-2, Fr.

The Magic did away with the Elfrid-Payton experiment at point guard by trading him to the Phoenix Suns in February. A scoring guard, Young will become Orlando’s latest lottery pick with a huge upside and a lot of uncertainties.

7. Chicago Bulls

Michael Porter Jr., SF, Missouri • 6-10, Fr.

A consensus Top 3 draft pick heading into his freshman season, Porter drops to the Bulls due to teams being scared off by his back procedure in college.

8. Cleveland Cavaliers

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG, Kentucky • 6-6, Fr.

Alexander is the sleeper of the draft and could be this season’s Donovan Mitchell. He’s a safe pick if LeBron James bolts in free agency and could co-exist with James if he stays.

9. New York Knicks

Wendell Carter Jr., PF-C, Duke • 6-10, Fr.

This pick was all about taking the best player available. Carter is very polished and physically mature at 263 pounds.

10. 76ers

Mikal Bridges, SG-SF, Villanova • 6-7, Jr.

A solid defender with three-point range, Bridges would be an ideal fit for just about any NBA roster. He’s going to fit in perfectly with the Sixers.

11. Charlotte Hornets

Collin Sexton, PG, Alabama • 6-2, Fr.

With reports that the Hornets are shopping all-star Kemba Walker, Sexton would be a great pickup for Charlotte. In him, the Hornets get one of the most dynamic players in college.

12. Los Angeles Clippers

Lonnie Walker, SG, Miami • 6-4, Fr.

The Clippers were in desperate need of a point guard. However, with Young, Gilgeous-Alexander and Sexton drafted, they settle for the explosive Walker. He could become a solid playmaker for them.

13. Los Angeles Clippers

Miles Bridges, SF, Michigan State • 6-6, Fr.

Bridges is making the transition from being an undersized power forward to a small forward. He will need time to adjust. However, his ability to play multiple position is something the Clippers need.

14. Denver Nuggets

Kevin Knox, SF-PF, Kentucky • 6-9, Fr.

In Knox, the Nuggets get a guy with a huge upside in the draft. He’s also versatile enough to play both forward positions for Denver. He’s a couple of seasons away from being a key contributor, though.

15. Washington Wizards

Zhaire Smith, SG, Texas Tech • 6-4, Fr.

Smith is a raw player, who was an unheralded player in high school. However, his explosiveness, playmaking ability and huge upside is something the Wizards need.

16. Phoenix Suns

Aaron Holiday, PG, UCLA • 6-1, Jr.

If the Suns can trade up, look for them to snag Holiday. His shooting and defense enables him to overcome his small stature.

17. Milwaukee Bucks

Elie Okobo, PG, Pau Orthez (France) • 6-2

Okobo is a good option for a Bucks squad looking to surround Giannis Antetokoumpo with shooters. He should be a solid rotation player for Milwaukee.

18. San Antonio Spurs

Melvin Frazier, SG-SF, Tulane • 6-6, Jr.

He’s another wing with off-the-charts athleticism. The Spurs hope is that he’ll develop into someone that can become a standout player in a couple of seasons.

19. Atlanta Hawks

Kevin Huerter, SG-SF, Maryland • 6-7, So.

Holiday was the Hawks first option for this pick. But they settled for someone capable of shooting the ball from the perimeter.

20. Minnesota Timberwolves

Donte DiVincenzo, SG, Villanova • 6-4, So.

DiVincenzo will be a solid addition for Minnesota. That’s because he’ll provide toughness, shooting and defense.

21. Utah Jazz

Troy Brown, SG, Oregon • 6-7, Fr.

This pick is all about the future for Utah. .The second-youngest player in the draft is big, athletic and has the potential to be a good two-way player.

22. Chicago Bulls

Jerome Robinson, SG, Boston College • 6-5, Jr.

The Bulls added their biggest need — a 3-and-D wing — in Robinson.

23. Indiana Pacers

Chandler Hutchison, SG-SF, Boise State • 6-7, Sr.

In Hutchison, the Pacers will get a shooter ad athlete that can create his own shot and get to the rim, which opens things up for Victor Oladipo.

24. Portland Trail Blazers

Khyri Thomas, SG, Creighton • 6-3, Jr.

After thinking about selecting Anfernee Simons, the Blazers opted to go with Thomas. The solid defender and shooter will be looked upon to add depth from the wing position.

25. Los Angeles Lakers

Robert Williams, PF, Texas A&M • 6-9, So.

The Lakers make Williams Texas A&M’s first first-rounder since 2007. In him, they get a guy with off-the-court concerns, but lottery talent.

26. 76ers

Dzanan Musa, SF, KK Cedevita (Bosnia) • 6-9

The 19-year-old will remain overseas for at least another season in a draft-and-stash situation. That allows the Sixers to create more cap space to go after an A-list free agent and allow Musa to develop more. But he has a great upside.

27. Boston Celtics

Grayson Allen, SG, Duke • 6-4, Sr.

Allen will provide shooting depth for the Celtics squad that is expected to contend for an NBA title. He’ll mesh in well in Boston’s guard rotation.

28. Golden State Warriors

Moritz Wagner, C, Michigan • 6-11, Jr.

One of the breakout players in the NCAA tournament, Wagner is a floor spacer and plays with high energy.

29. Brooklyn Nets

Josh Okogie, SG, Georgia Tech • 6-4, Fr.

The Nets couldn’t pass up on the 19-year-old 3-and-D player with a 7-foot wingspan to help their defense.

30. Atlanta Hawks

De’Anthony Melton, PG, USC • 6-4, So.

The Hawks end the first round by acquiring a good defender, rebounder, slasher and playmaker in Melton.