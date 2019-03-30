The Phillies scored monster television ratings on NBC10 for their 10-4 win over the Atlanta Braves on Opening Day. But fans looking forward to watching game two of the three-game series will have to do some channel surfing this afternoon.
Today’s Phillies game will air on FS1, acting as Bryce Harper’s national television debut wearing a Phillies jersey (and possibly Phanatic cleats). Calling the game will be play-by-play announcer Aaron Goldsmith and analyst John Smoltz, with live reporting from Ken Rosenthal from Citizens Bank Park.
It’s also the first baseball game this season as part of the FOX’s new $5.1 billion million deal with MLB, which runs through 2028. FOX and FS1 will air at least six Phillies games this season, but the next one won’t be until July 6, when the team takes on the Mets at Citi Field.
Saturday’s game will also air on NBC Sports Philadelphia+, relegated due to conflicts with both the Flyers and Sixers on Saturday. Tom McCarthy and John Kruk will call the game, and will be joined in the booth by Mike Schmidt (no “Sunday’s with Schmidt” this week because tomorrow’s Phillies game will air on ESPN).
When: Saturday, March 30
Where: Citizens Bank Park
Time: 4:05 p.m
TV: FS1 (Aaron Goldsmith, John Smoltz, Ken Rosenthal) and NBC Sports Philadelphia+ (Tom McCarthy, John Kruk, Mike Schmidt)
Radio: 94.1 WIP (Scott Franzke, Larry Anderson )
Spanish: WTTM-AM 1680 (Bill Kulik, Angel Castillo)
Streaming: Fox Sports and NBC Sports apps (both require cable authentication), YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, FuboTV, PlayStation Vue (all require a subscription), MLB TV (outside Philadelphia market, requires a subscription)
Mobile: MYTeams app (requires cable authentication)
Starting Pitchers: Bryse Wilson (ATL) vs. Nick Pivetta (PHL)
As with every Phillies game, staff writers Matt Breen, Scott Lauber, and Bob Brookover will be covering all the action live on Twitter. Notes and observations about the game will be at philly.com/phillies and in our Extra Innings newsletter.
The most recent edition of the Extra Innings podcast features Breen, Lauber and Brookover discussing Opening Day with columnist Mike Sielski (and a history lesson about the Phillie Phanatic). You can find Extra Innings on all your favorite podcast platforms: Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, Soundcloud and Google Play.
Phillies Pregame Live, hosted by Michael Barkann and featuring Ricky Bottalico and Ben Davis (and a new multi-million dollar set), will air on NBC Sports Philadelphia+ at 3 p.m. Following the game, the trio will return for Phillies Postgame Live.
• Matt Breen examines what makes Andrew McCutchen the ideal Phillies leadoff hitter.
• J.T. Realmuto made an under-the-radar contribution to Thursday’s win, writes Bob Brookover.
• Columnist Mike Sielski thinks Harper proved he’s a star without having to do much.
• Several “rebuild survivors” – like Maikel Franco – delivered big on Thursday, according to Scott Lauber.