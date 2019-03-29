In his first official game with the Phillies, though, Bryce Harper was a star just the same. He received multiple standing ovations. He wore Highlighter-green cleats (each emblazoned with a photo of the Phillie Phanatic). He bowed to the red-and-white-clad fans seated in the right-field bleachers. Before the fourth pitch of his first at-bat, an eerie silence swept over the ballpark, as if all 44,468 members of the sellout crowd were inhaling at once, only to release their breath once he grounded out to first base. There was a smattering of boos that followed his second strikeout of the game, in the fifth inning, and there was a full-throated roar of collective disapproval in the seventh, when the Braves intentionally walked Harper to load the bases.