Headed to Citizens Bank Park this season?
Here’s what you need to know about getting there, eating there, and a few tips and tricks to make the most of your experience.
Driving your own car will set you back $18 per car, but the team warns that you’ll want to get there early to ensure you get a decent spot.
If you want to tailgate, your options are limited to lots south of Pattison Avenue, in lots A-H, J, K, L, M, and N. (Yes, there are plenty of options, just not the closest lots.)
You can take a ride-share service, like Uber and Lyft, too. If you’re coming from the west on I-76, try putting in your location as Xfinity Live! instead of CBP. From the east on 76, your best bet is finding the CBP address that pops up on Pattison Avenue. As for getting home, you’re better off walking a few blocks away and calling a ride or waiting until the crowds die down to avoid upcharges and crazy traffic.
Or there’s public transportation. SEPTA’s Broad Street Line, with NRG Station at Broad and Pattison, is a short walk away and trains run frequently. SEPTA runs both local and express trains (express trains stop at Fern Rock Transportation Center, Olney Transportation Center, Erie, Girard, Spring Garden, Race-Vine, City Hall, Walnut-Locust, and NRG Station).
SEPTA says extra trains will be running beginning at 1:30 p.m. on opening day — four express trains will be added to regular service ahead of the 3:05 p.m. game. (Pro tip: either load up your Key card or get Quick Trip tickets so you don’t have to wait in line at the end of the game.)
Gates will open at 12:35 p.m. ahead of Thursday’s 3:05 p.m. first pitch.
The team store will open at 8 a.m., if you want to make sure you get your hands on that new Bryce Harper jersey.
Want to tailgate? You’re allowed in to parking lots five hours before first pitch — that means 10:05 a.m. on opening day.
A number of areas within the park open two hours before the game, so you can wander around and get your first pick of food options.
Also open two hours before the game: Ashburn Alley in centerfield. You can watch batting practice and see the action in the bullpens. If you’re with kids, check out The Yard — with its wiffle ball field, climbing wall, hot-dog launcher and bullpen radar gun, there’s plenty to keep young fans entertained (and there’s a bar for adults). You can access Ashburn Alley at the left-field gate.
Be sure to download MLB’s Ballpark app. You can’t print your tickets at home anymore. Once you log in with the email connected to the tickets (if you’re buying yours on the secondary market, make sure they transfer it to you in the app) you’ll see an option to view your tickets and draw up a scan code for attendants at the gate. MLB’s Ballpark app also has helpful maps.
New this year is Pass and Stow, the family-friendly beer garden and restaurant replacing longtime CBP favorite McFadden’s. You’ll need a ticket to get inside Pass and Stow, but it will be open two hours prior to first pitch. In addition to the outdoor Goose Island at the Park bar, Pass and Stow will have brick-oven pizza and a full menu. And there’s a 120-seat Shake Shack located right behind home plate on the field level (Pass and Stow and the Shake Shack are connected).
Harry the K’s is a sit-down spot and it’s also open before the game. Food is made to order, so keep that in mind if you’re trying to just grab a quick bite.
Also available around the park: food from familiar local spots P.J. Whelihan’s, Federal Donuts, Primo Hoagies, Tony Luke’s, Chickie and Pete’s, Rita’s Italian Ice, and Campo’s.
Other notable new items:
- Questlove’s vegetarian cheesesteak in Sections 108 (in the right-field corner) and 120 (to the left of home plate).
- Doughnut burger at Boardwalk Eats in left field.
- Cheesy bacon topped tots at P.J. Whelihan’s in Ashburn Alley.
- Tandoori chicken wings and vegan lettuce wraps at Harry the K’s, below the left-field scoreboard on the club level.
About every 20 feet you can find a beer vendor. If you’re on the field level, bring some cash and you’ll never have to leave your seat — vendors will walk up and down the aisles with a variety of alcoholic beverages.
Looking to save a little bit? Fans are allowed to bring soft-sided coolers into the ballpark. You’re only allowed to fill them with unopened non-alcoholic beverages in plastic bottles, baby bottles, and single-serve juice containers.
