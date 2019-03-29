“The pitchers aren’t able to say, ‘Oh, OK, the first guy, the second guy, then I’ve got to lock in to the third guy.’ They’ve got to lock in from first pitch,” McCutchen said. “I think that helps us out as a team. That helps me out as well, being in the box and knowing that this guy, he’s trying to lock in from Pitch 1. He’s not just giving me a get-me-over, 90-mph fastball right down the middle because he knows that I can do something with that. I think it’s beneficial for the team, and I think it’s beneficial for me.”