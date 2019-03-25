The Phillies sold 100,000 tickets on the afternoon that the Harper news broke. Harper jerseys flew off the shelves at a record pace. As Harper got up to speed by going 4-for-17 with two homers and eight walks, attendance at the Phillies’ home spring-training games spiked from an average of 4,805 fans prior to the signing to 8,669 fans in the 12 games that followed.