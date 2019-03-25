The weather is getting warmer, the days are getting longer, but there’s only one sure sign that spring is coming: opening day.
The Phillies begin the 2019 season Thursday against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park. There’s plenty of excitement swirling — with the addition of Bryce Harper, will they finally return to the playoffs? How much can this team achieve?
To celebrate the return of baseball to our daily routine, we’re asking readers: What are your favorite memories of opening days past?
Maybe you have a tradition — visiting the park with a favorite relative or an old best friend. Maybe you watch from the same seat at the same bar as you have for years. Maybe this year, you have to watch first pitch without someone special by your side.
Fill out the form below to share your opening-day memories. We’ll be using some in an upcoming story about the start of the Phillies’ season. Do you have a photo? We’d love to see that, too. Send it to audience@philly.com.
