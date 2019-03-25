After an offseason of speculation and a month of hype, the moment is here.
It’s time for Bryce Harper’s Phillies debut, and we’re having a little fun with it.
The Inquirer is running a contest: Can you predict what will happen during Bryce Harper’s debut Thursday against the Atlanta Braves?
Here’s what you need to do: Tell us what you think the final score of Thursday’s game will be, and tell us how many home runs you think Harper will hit. That’s it.
If you hit on both predictions, you’ll be entered in a random drawing to win some Inquirer swag. Winners will be announced and notified next week.
You have until 2 p.m. on Thursday to submit. Only one entry per email address.
Good luck!