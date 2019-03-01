Bryce Harper agreed to join the Phillies less than 24 hours ago, but he’s already having a huge impact on ticket sales.
The Phillies sold about 100,000 tickets on Thursday after news broke that Harper would be signing with the team, according to John Weber, the team’s senior vice president of ticket operations.
“It was awesome,” Weber said. “We’ve never sold that many tickets in a single day.”
That flurry of early sales included single games and multi-game packages across the season’s 81 games, as well as season tickets.
Demand is also driving up the cost of Phillies tickets on the secondary market. As of Friday morning, the cheapest ticket for Opening Day on Ticket IQ was $137, up more than 128 percent from the morning before, when the cost of a comparable ticket was around $60. On SeatGeek, the least expensive ticket was $96, while on StubHub the lowest price for a ticket was going for $100.
Weber said the demand from fans was overwhelming, even compared to recent free agent signings. In 2002, when the Phillies signed slugger Jim Thome, the situation was slightly different, he said, as the team was in the process of leaving Veterans Stadium in favor of Citizens Bank Park.
“We had four and a half months to sell that excitement,” Weber said. “But we didn’t sell close to 100,000 tickets the first day.”
When the Phillies re-signed pitcher Cliff Lee in 2010, Weber recalled, the team sold somewhere between 60,000 and 70,000 tickets the first day. But that was also at a point when Citizens Bank Park was full of fans for just about every game.
“The one thing this year is we have tickets to sell,” Weber said. “We have plenty of inventory and we’re looking forward to a great baseball season.”
Weber said the Phillies ticket box will be open on Saturday from 10 to 2 p.m. to meet the demand for tickets, and opened on time Friday morning, despite the snow.
“I got a note from one of my people saying Philadelphia got a couple inches of snow,” said Weber, who is in Clearwater, Fla., with the team for spring training. “I said, 'Okay, but we’ve got to open at 8:30. Let’s go.”