My understanding is that if New Destiny church and Barnaby’s appeal the zoning officer’s initial denial, there would be a hearing in front of the township zoning board some time in March or April. Those who live in the immediate area of Barnaby’s would be notified of the hearing date and time. Knowing how passionate residents are on both sides of the issue, I’m sure many residents in the area would show up for such a hearing. After that, the change of occupancy request could be approved, though the church would have to find some way to accommodate more parking as required by the township code, or it could be denied again. Barnaby’s and the church could then appeal to the county level, according to the township manager.