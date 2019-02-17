The NBA All-Star weekend wraps up tonight, with Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons representing the City of Brotherly Love in what will be Simmons’ first All-Star Game appearance. This morning we also chat with reporter Erin McCarthy about another kind of contest: one between Delaware County residents and the church that wants to buy a beloved town bar. She tells us all about how debate over the potential sale is playing out on social media.
Reading this online? Sign up here to get this newsletter delivered to your inbox every morning.
- Friendly reminder: Presidents’ Day is tomorrow and Philadelphia School District schools will be closed. If you’re lucky enough to have off, enjoy sleeping in.
- They’ve played on the same team for nearly three years, but in tonight’s NBA All-Star game, Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid face off on opposite sides of the court. It all starts at 8 p.m.
- Think you’re a pop culture wiz? With the Oscars coming up next Sunday, you can put money on your knowledge in New Jersey, which is the first state in the U.S. to accept legal bets on the awards show.
- The last time the Flyers faced the Penguins they got pummeled 4-1. Their rematch this Saturday will hopefully be a bit more exciting for Philly fans as the Pennsylvania rivals hit the ice inside Lincoln Financial Field for the NHL’s annual outdoor game.
- A Coatesville man used a gift card glitch to defraud eBay of $320K. Here’s what he bought.
- Here’s how the Inquirer’s Vanguard retirement plan stacks up and what you can learn from it
- Two Fishtown properties collapse after Philly contractor worked without permits, L&I says
- How saying ‘I don’t see color’ went from woke to whitewashing
- My neighbor was a basketball star. Then came ordinary life. | Maria Panaritis
Each week we go behind the scenes with one of our reporters or editors to discuss their work and the challenges they face along the way. This week we chat with reporter Erin McCarthy, who came across a Delaware County town infuriated by a potential deal that would close their beloved pub and turn the property into a church. For some residents in the town, saving this pub is a matter of money and local pride.
How did you hear about this conflict with the church’s proposed purchase of Barnaby’s?
Since I cover a fairly wide area in the Pennsylvania suburbs, I try to tap into the pulse of the communities by monitoring their town Facebook groups. Not all towns have particularly active ones, but Ridley residents get pretty into theirs, sharing news and rumors and really anything else that’s on their mind. Posts regarding the possible sale of Barnaby’s to a church were getting so many responses, even sparking other posts with new information or town gossip.
Folks were commenting more rapidly than I’d ever seen before on a post in the group. They were starting side debates with one another over their opinions of the bar and the church and the sale, and even seemingly unrelated topics. It was clearly striking a chord.
You mentioned that many rumors were shared on local Facebook groups. Can you walk us through how you verify and fact check claims that people make?
Fact-checking the rumors was fairly easy. I called up the township manager and he told me which were based in fact, which were partly true, and which were totally fabricated. And once the rumor mill got ratcheted up, the township commissioners started posting updates about the sale agreement, including when it was in process and when it was denied.
If there’s an appeal to the zoning officer’s decision, what happens next?
My understanding is that if New Destiny church and Barnaby’s appeal the zoning officer’s initial denial, there would be a hearing in front of the township zoning board some time in March or April. Those who live in the immediate area of Barnaby’s would be notified of the hearing date and time. Knowing how passionate residents are on both sides of the issue, I’m sure many residents in the area would show up for such a hearing. After that, the change of occupancy request could be approved, though the church would have to find some way to accommodate more parking as required by the township code, or it could be denied again. Barnaby’s and the church could then appeal to the county level, according to the township manager.
How did social media play a role in helping you understand the community’s division on this issue? What platforms provided the most useful information?
Social media played a huge role in the development of this story. In fact, I may have never known about the issue had it not been for all those posts on the Ridley Facebook group. We don’t always cover the sale or possible sale of businesses, but the divisiveness of the conversations on social media made it clear right away that this story was unique. Facebook was by far the most useful platform. I’ve found in many communities it’s still the place where residents of all ages engage in the most dialogue about issues affecting them.
You can reach Erin at EMcCarthy@phillynews.com or follow her on Twitter at @erinK_mccarthy.
Valentine’s Day may be over, but love is still very much in the air. ❤️ Nice job capturing the special moment, @joshuamichaeljohnson
Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout out!
Have you submitted a question to Curious Philly yet? Try us. We’re listening to our readers and doing our best to find answers to the things you’re curious about.
Check out all the questions we’ve answered so far, thanks to suggestions from readers like you.
- Eating: All kinds of liver in Philly. Liver isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, but hear us out: this list was curated by Inquirer restaurant critic Craig LaBan. It’s worth a try!
- Drinking: A 10th & Tasker at Giuseppe & Sons. It’s a South Philly-inspired cocktail with quite a backstory.
- Learning: The origins of some popular mythical creatures at the Academy of Natural Sciences. Their latest exhibit is tailored to kids, but adults could stand to learn about unicorns and dragons, too.
- Listening to: Some laid-back, relaxing tunes from Adia Victoria, a blues artist bringing her new album to Johnny Brenda’s this Wednesday.
“I remember my parents indulging me in my obsession with New Kids On The Block, lol! Now I have an 11 year old daughter who adores BTS and now we both love them. The concert movie was great, their music is great, they’re talented and humble, not to mention handsome. It’s something we share together, which is priceless. I hang up posters while she’s at school, lol! Good for you, dad.” — Solanoghostgirl707, on Dad befuddled over teen daughter’s obsession with K-pop, BTS.
Columnist Helen Ubiñas has been receiving random letters of encouragement from a mysterious group called the Postcard Underground, so she dug around the Internet to find out more about them.