The Two Killings of Sam Cooke. This month’s entry in Netflix’s ReMastered music documentary series puts gospel and soul great Sam Cooke in the context of the civil rights movement of the 1950s and ’60s. Kelly Duane de la Vega’s worth-watching doc does justice to the sublimely talented Cooke’s cultural code-switching accomplishments and then overreaches in floating conspiracy theories to explain his sordid murder at a Los Angeles motel in 1964. Streaming on Netflix.
Bill Frisell. The uncommonly versatile jazz guitarist returns to town in rare solo mode, touring behind last year’s unaccompanied Music IS, in which the six-string master mixed new compositions with thoughtful reexaminations of his bounteous back catalog. An early show, with no opening act. Sunday at Ardmore Music Hall.
Amateur on Plastic / Heavy Metal Parking Lot. A preview screening of the music documentary about underground Washington rock legend Butch Willis, directed by Teen-Beat records founder Mark Robinson. Screened with the cult classic documentary short Heavy Metal Parking Lot. Sunday at PhilaMoca.
Adia Victoria. The artful South Carolina-born blues woman Adia Victoria greatly impressed with her 2016 gothic debut Beyond the Bloodhounds. She’s sharpened her searing sound with the new Silences, produced by Aaron Dessner of the National and whose title is inspired by a book of stories by early 20th-century feminist author Tillie Olsen. Wednesday at Johnny Brenda’s.
Linda Ronstadt, Live in Hollywood. This tight and polished first-ever live album from the country-rock siren was recorded in 1980, just before Ronstadt took a break from making pop hits to sing Gilbert and Sullivan in The Pirates of Penzance. Due to her struggles with Parkinson’s disease, Ronstadt has been unable to sing for a decade. This punchy document captures her at the height of her popularity.