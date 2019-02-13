Combining hip-hop with pop harmonies and athletic choreography, the seven members of BTS — RM, Jungkook, V, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga, and Jin — make up the most popular boy band in the world. Their “Love Yourself: Tear” album debuted at No. 1 last May on the Billboard 200, the first and only Korean act to do so. The fellas, who got together in 2013, sing mostly in Korean and Japanese, with occasional English words. I must admit they’re talented.