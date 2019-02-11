As Philadelphia has experienced a surge in redevelopment and new construction, the city has also seen numerous building collapses. The 2013 collapse at the Salvation Army thrift store that killed seven people is remembered as among the most deadly and prominent, but many other buildings have collapsed in the years since. Last year, a building in Brewerytown collapsed on two construction workers, killing one, during a job that required demolition by hand. And in December, a property in Francisville collapsed on a crew of contractors as they worked on a project, momentarily trapping two under the rubble.