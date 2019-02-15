The 10th & Tasker involves a deeper backstory. It was named by co-owner Joey Termini after a favorite corner (now occupied by Fountain Porter) and inspired by one of the favorite liqueurs, the herbal green digestivo known as Strega, of his father, Vince Termini Sr. The Giuseppe team, faced with Strega shortage thanks to a Pennsylvania state store closeout on the product, decided to craft its own, a witch’s brew of licorice root, fennel and mint with green cardamom, saffron, juniper berries and vanilla bean tinged with orange zest. A nutty dash of Frangelico, honey and lemon dial it into balance with the booze-forward base of Maker’s Mark bourbon. And with a chunk of honeycomb dangling from its swizzle skewer, beverage director Jefferson Oatts says, it has fast become one of Senior’s favorite drinks.