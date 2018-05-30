Villanova's Omari Spellman to remain in NBA draft

Joe Juliano has been a member of our sports staff since 1985. His current beats are Penn State football, college basketball, golf, and the Penn Relays. A graduate of Temple University, he also worked for 10 years with United Press International, the last seven as Philadelphia sports editor.

After playing only one season for Villanova, forward Omari Spellman announced Wednesday on Instagram that he will remain in the NBA draft and hire an agent.

The 6-foot-9 Spellman, an academic redshirt during his first year with the Wildcats, made his decision on the final day that players could opt to return to their college team. He averaged 10.9 points and a team-high 8.0 rebounds and was a key player in the team’s march to its second national championship in three years.

“I would like to announce that I will forgo my final three years of college eligibility and remain in the NBA draft,” Spellman said on Instagram after thanking coach Jay Wright, players, assistant coaches and support staff.

Spellman performed well at the NBA combine and offered teams a skill set of being able to stretch opposing defenses with three-point shots and effectively play in the post on both offense and defense.

He was among the Big East leaders in both three-point shooting (43.3 percent) and blocked shots (59 in 40 games). He made 39 starts and averaged 28.1 minutes.

“We’re really proud of the man that Omari has become and the thoughtful way he approached this process,” Wright said in a statement. “The NBA people I have spoken with have been impressed with Omari’s maturity and potential as a player. He made a great impact on our program and we’re thrilled that his efforts have led him to this opportunity.”

Spellman’s decision means that the Wildcats have lost four of their top six players from their national-championship team, including swingman Mikal Bridges and guards Jalen Brunson and Donte DiVincenzo. DiVincenzo decided Tuesday to remain in the draft.

That leaves Villanova with just two remaining starters – fifth-year seniors Phil Booth and Eric Paschall – and a number of young players from last season’s team, including sophomores-to-be Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree, Collin Gillespie and Jermaine Samuels.

Four newcomers – freshmen Jahvon Quinerly, Cole Swider and Brandon Slater, and graduate transfer Joe Cremo – will add depth to the roster, along with forwards Dylan Painter, who redshirted last year, and Tim Delaney.